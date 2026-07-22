Interesting and Humour - page 3680
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Anatoliy , you are trying to send us off in the direction of some tomatoes and to Siberia.
But it's much more interesting to talk about vineyards, a topic that has been stirring social media like never before, literally since March!
...
Are these the ones in mind? )
Are these the ones you mean? )
Well, not exactly about those! We may be back to those, and probably soon enough, but probably not before 2024.
But come on - there are wonderful plantations near Anapa!
Here's what I think, in the next few years Wine will be sold in the most wonderful way!
And we will not see something like that on the Wine labels!
Although, if the tobacco - or some part of the tobacco industry falls into the hands of some other friend of the government,
such labels will not accompany every packet of cigarettes!
...
Although, if the tobacco - or some part of the tobacco industry - were to fall into the hands of yet another friend of the government,
such labels will not accompany every packet of cigarettes!
Such products should be ignored regardless of who produces them. With or without a warning.
Warnings can be found on the internet. But some people are not affected by it, even if they stick warnings on all sides. But some people do not even need warnings, they understand. )
Such products should be ignored, regardless of who produces them. Whether with or without a warning.
Warnings can be found on the internet. But some people are not affected by this, even if they stick warnings on all sides. Some people do not even need warnings, they understand. )
:-))))
It's not going to be enough. )
There needs to be more of these:
Interesting video... Either the accompanying text is wrong, or the super-technology is overdone - 7 years payback period!!! If you take into account a concept like depreciation, then by and large after 7 years you need a renovation capex comparable in size to the original.
In the 80s, 90s up to the early 00s I was engaged in greenhouse business (more technical and technological aspects, my partner specialized in agro-bio), the scale, of course, is much more modest than shown here .... However, the profitability was such that the initial investment was recouped within one season of intensive work, and there was still a living wage and money to expand production...
From my most recent practical experience, in 2015 I helped my friend's son in his start-up, just in this area, doing him a business project with technical and economiccalculations. By the end of the 2016 season, the man had recouped his initial investment and was in the black (he had bought a plot of land in Krasnodar Territory, where land is more expensive than, for example, in Tyumen, for this business)...
Such products should be ignored, regardless of who produces them. Whether with or without a warning.
Warnings can be found on the internet. But some people are not affected by this, even if they stick warnings on all sides. Some people do not even need warnings, they understand. )
Medvedev has ordered a change in excise duties on alcohol.
and downward, of course!
Eprst - I adore him! What a smart guy - and just in time, I think I will vote for the UDR in 2018!
because it's so much easier to run a country that's drunk - the way they drink.
The main thing is that the taxes are collected and we can squeeze out a few more vineyards
hell - all I want is a warning on alcohol labels just like on tobacco products!
..hell - all I want is a warning on alcohol labels, just like on tobacco products!
That is to say, do you seriously think that such a warning on a label can change the intentions of someone who has bought alcohol and become an adherent of a sober lifestyle? There is an age restriction on selling alcohol and tobacco products, so at the age of 21 (or whatever the law is) can a person who didn't come out of the woods or down from the mountains not be aware of the possible dangers of smoking and alcohol? What is the point of this fancy warning?
Like Vysotsky: "Well, if I've decided on something, I'll definitely drink it...".
So, you seriously believe that such a warning on the label can change the intentions of a person who has bought alcohol, and he will become an adherent of a sober lifestyle? There is an age restriction on selling alcohol and tobacco products, so at the age of 21 (or whatever the law is) can a person who hasn't come out of the woods or down from the mountains be unaware of the possible dangers of smoking and alcohol? Why the fancy warning?
That's a good and right solution, and I support the government's decision!
But I am in favor of labels for alcoholic beverages that would show a picture of a dick that would fall off forever, with corpses - with murders - and all the other consequences that can arise after drinking!
And the question is, why isn't it visually described as beautiful and popular? As they do on tobacco products?
and most importantly do not forget - we live in the age of the interactive!
It's the picture that counts now!!! Link and like!
That's a good and right solution 21 and I support the decisions of the authorities!
But I am for the labels of alcohol - draw pictures of permanently fallen off, with corpses - with murders - and all the other consequences - that may arise after the use of alcohol!
And the question is, why isn't it visually described as beautiful and popular? As they do on tobacco products?
and most importantly do not forget - we live in the age of the interactive!
It's the image that counts!!! Link and Like!
Somehow, a continuation of the logical sequence emerged in my mind: 'warning labels of the Ministry of Health on cigarette packs, on labels of alcoholic beverages, .... girls with low social responsibility standing along the highway, but with posters in their hands promoting family values and listing the risks of casual sex...".
Somehow, a continuation of the logical chain emerged in my mind: "Warning labels of the Ministry of Health on cigarette packs, labels of alcoholic beverages, ..... girls with low social responsibility standing along the roadside, but with posters in their hands promoting family values and listing the risks of casual sex..."
That's a fine and proper label on the bottle, by the way!
Come home, bring the liquor and the Wife just smashes the alcoholic products in a fit of passion.
the normal and correct approach !
sober evening and family preserved !
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Volodya, we should patent the idea and present it to our government as the right, necessary and humane thing to do.
Will you be my co-author?