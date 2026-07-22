Interesting and Humour - page 1451
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GLONASS embezzlement: the defendants have been charged
Yes, they found the culprit.
"Their morals" (c)
Kim Jong-un's former mistress has been publicly executed. Singer Hyun Song Wol was sentenced to capital punishment on pornography charges. A group of other musicians were executed along with her on August 20, reports ru.DELFI.lt.
According to sources in China, the singer and the leader of Unhasu Orchestra were arrested on August 17 for violating the pornography law.
The victims of the massacre included musicians of the orchestra, as well as dancers and performers from the Wangjaesan group. They were accused of allegedly selling their pornographic recordings in China. It is also alleged that some of the accused were found in possession of Bibles.
Kim Jong-un met Hyun Song-wol about 10 years ago. Kim Jong-il later forced his son to break up with his mistress and she married another man, a military man. Since then, there have been rumours that the couple have been romantically involved.
Kim Jong-un's current wife, Lee Sol-yu, was also a singer in the Eunhasoo Orchestra. It is unclear whether she had anything to do with the execution. The orchestra and Wangjaesan band were probably disbanded because of this scandal.
The accused were shot. The execution took place in front of other musicians and their families, who were sent to camps.
Orientalist: Execution of Kim Jong-un's mistress a 'duck'http://www.regnum.ru/news/1700638.html
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Thevirus that killed Microsoft
Every current and former Microsoft employee I interviewed, from first to last, unanimously referred to "team ranking" as the most destructive process within the company, one that drove countless employees out of the company. The system, also called the performance model, the bell curve or simply the employee review, worked with little variation over time as follows: each division was forced to rank a number of employees into top performers, good performers, average, below average and poor. Because of stack ranking, most of Microsoft's "stars" did their best to avoid being in the same team as the other top performers, as they were afraid of being downgraded. The performance appraisal also had mundane consequences: The "front-runners" received bonuses and promotions, the "underachievers" did not see any extra compensation at first and were then simply shown the door. "Employees were trying by all means to avoid the bottom of the barrel," a microsoft engineer told me. - Anyone who was in charge of any part of the work was eager to openly sabotage the efforts of others. The most valuable piece of advice I received was to pretend to be friendly and supportive, but in reality, to suppress any information that would allow employees to outrank me. Since the "appraisals" happened every 6 months, the employees and their managers, whose achievements were also ranked, focused exclusively on short-term indicators, without even thinking about long-term efforts to innovate."
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Will Oremus writes, "While Google encouraged its employees to spend 20% of their time developing the ideas that inspire them most personally, Ballmer unintentionally condemned his staff to a permanent back-and-forth battle.