Interesting and Humour - page 69
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Then it is a PR move with ambiguous ideas to promote the tariff. It will now be discussed, they will argue, praise, scold, etc. It is the kind of ambiguity that is needed to attract attention and commercial success.
And "Mein Kampf" is a PR move by Hearst and Blackett.
I think we all just got screwed with impunity. It's a new kind of poll. They were like, "Why? All questions to Okhlobystin.
BusinessFm had an interview on the phone with the head of VimpelCom, which stated that the tariff was imposed by Okhlobystin and the rate is not economically interesting and the less it is advertised the better.
And "Mein Kampf" is a PR move by Hearst and Blackett.
I think we all just got screwed with impunity. It's a new kind of poll. They were like, "Why? All questions to Okhlobystin.
BusinessFm had an interview on the phone with the head of VimpelCom, which stated that the tariff was imposed by Okhlobystin and the rate is not economically interesting and the less will be his advertising the better.
That it is very much like a poll, I think I agree. I hope the result is not in favour of "Mein Kampf".
I wonder what the power behind Okhlobystin is that he was able to impose an economically uninteresting fare?
That it looks a lot like a poll, I would agree. I hope the result is not in Mein Kampf's favour.
I wonder what the power behind Okhlobystin is that he was able to impose an economically uninteresting tariff?
The child is now in the third grade. From this year onwards, physical education has been increased, including literature. The school and the teaching staff are sane. We made an agreement simply - we write P.E. and literature in the electronic diary and in the paper diary.
But children are still children and there will surely be some record in the diary about homework on physical education like reading Prishvin. That's moronic. This is dumbing down on a national scale. Then we're surprised -
Congratulations to ALL programmers on 256th day of the year !!!
День программи́ста http://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%94%D0%B5%D0%BD%D1%8C_%D0%BF%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%B3%D1%80%D0%B0%D0%BC%D0%BC%D0%B8%D1%81%D1%82%D0%B0
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100,000,000 scarlet daisies for whom? :)