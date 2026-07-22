Interesting and Humour - page 1556

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Dump truck drifting.

 
They were greeted by their clothes, and seen off by their wits. In short, they were beaten twice.
 

It's winter, stock up on clothes).

 
zfs:

Dump truck drifting.

In the slices, some of the situations are the result of daredevilism. At the end there is a test of the safety system, which seems to be Volvo (i.e. has nothing to do with driver skill)
 
Contender:
In the slices, some of the situations are the result of daredevilism. At the end there is a test of the safety system, which seems to be Volvo (i.e. has nothing to do with driver skill).
I'm not the author, didn't pick up the title, found this video interesting. Thanks for the clarification).
 
zfs:
I have not authored, not picked up the title, found the video interesting. Thanks for the clarification).

Yes, I understand that it's not you :)

Just a compilation called "Truck Drivers - skill, experience, luck", and in fact in some situations - daredevilism, in part - inattention, part in general is pulled from the video car manufacturer.

 
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