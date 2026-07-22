Interesting and Humour - page 1556
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Dump truck drifting.
It's winter, stock up on clothes).
Dump truck drifting.
In the slices, some of the situations are the result of daredevilism. At the end there is a test of the safety system, which seems to be Volvo (i.e. has nothing to do with driver skill).
I have not authored, not picked up the title, found the video interesting. Thanks for the clarification).
Yes, I understand that it's not you :)
Just a compilation called "Truck Drivers - skill, experience, luck", and in fact in some situations - daredevilism, in part - inattention, part in general is pulled from the video car manufacturer.