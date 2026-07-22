Interesting and Humour - page 1325

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He caught a magic pike! That's it, we're going to live. Corruption will disappear, so will poverty. The people will be the richest in the world!


 
peripatetikos:

He caught a magic pike! That's it, we're going to live. Corruption will disappear, so will poverty. The people will be the richest in the world!


On the eve of the Moscow elections, this video installation, in allegorical form, shows us that the boat being rocked by the opposition (the pike),

is also confidently holding on to the water and holding on to the president. The pike, caught, represents the Kirovles trial and Navalny as the main figure in the case and

a symbol of the entire opposition. The very fact of not letting the pike back in the water gives us a clear answer to what awaits Navalny after the appeal.

Bastrykin, on the other hand, appears as a kind gamekeeper with pliers in his hands, happy to have helped the "Chief Fisherman".

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Mischek:

On the eve of the Moscow elections, this video installation, in allegorical form, shows us that the boat being rocked by the opposition (the pike),

is also confidently kept on the water and holds the president. The pike, caught, represents the Kirovles trial and Navalny as the main figure in the case and

a symbol of the entire opposition. The very fact of not letting the pike back in the water gives us a clear answer to what awaits Navalny after the appeal.

Bastrykin appears to us in the image of a kind gamekeeper with pliers in his hands, happy to have helped "The Chief Fisherman".

I like Putin's phrase: "Yes, we have been chasing her for a long time".

I have a question, how long has she been chased for you, Vladimir Vladimirovich?)

 
 
 

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