Interesting and Humour - page 927
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http://sadalskij.livejournal.com/1094603.html?thread=68374731#t68374731
Canadian sculptor Maskull Lasserre carves his wooden sculptures into the most unexpected things. It could be an old musical instrument, a wooden chair, an old door.
Professional Swedish photographer Erik Johansson