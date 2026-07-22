Interesting and Humour - page 927

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Canadian sculptor Maskull Lasserre carves his wooden sculptures into the most unexpected things. It could be an old musical instrument, a wooden chair, an old door.

 

Professional Swedish photographer Erik Johansson

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