Interesting and Humour - page 3398

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Alexander Antoshkin:

Vladimir, has it ever happened to you that when you know that you have to do something very important, you put it off until the last moment. When deadlines are looming, we concentrate and, straining as hard as we can, carry it out. Is not it immediately recalled Russian proverb: "The man harnesses long, but quickly rides. As a result the horses are washed up and the sledge requires repair. What if we'd left a bit earlier?

Ahtyjoklmn!!!!
[Deleted]  
Дмитрий:
Ahtyjoklmn!!!!
that's exactly what i'm picturing: the author patting himself on the head andexclaiming, "ah, I changed the tv!!!"
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
I can just picture it: the author slaps himself on the head andexclaims "oh my God! I've changed the TV!!!"
Imagine - you can hammer a nail with a hammer, but not with a nail! that's how it is....
[Deleted]  
Дмитрий:
And get this - you can hammer a nail with a hammer, but you can't hammer a nail with a hammer! That's how it is....
and I remember a week ago you had to screw it in. Just forget about it.

 
Alexander Antoshkin:
and I remember a week ago you had to screw it in. forget it already

Also, you can fix a boot with an awl, but you can't fix an awl with a boot! That's how it is....
 
How's everyone doing in person? Is it broken for everyone or just for me?
 
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Для сотрудников МВД создали бронированные айфоны
Для сотрудников МВД создали бронированные айфоны
  • 2016.11.07
  • Алена Сивкова
  • life.ru
Специально ко Дню сотрудника органов внутренних дел (отмечается 10 ноября) фирма Caviar создала айфоны из пулестойкого титана. Модель будет называться Forza МВД. Стоимость телефонов начинается от 192 тысяч рублей при объёме памяти в 32 Гб. По данным компании, дизайны телефонов выполнены в единой стилистике и представляют собой мощный альянс...
 
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85 ударов по бюрократии. Кабмин запретил госорганам требовать справки у граждан
85 ударов по бюрократии. Кабмин запретил госорганам требовать справки у граждан
  • 2016.11.07
  • Эльдар Ахмадиев
  • life.ru
В утверждённом правительством перечне значатся 85 наименований документов и данных. Они должны быть предоставлены 25 федеральными органами исполнительной власти. Наибольшая нагрузка ляжет на МВД, за которым "закрепили" 19 документов, и Минобороны (11). Перечень включает в себя, например, сведения о лишении водительских прав, нарушениях правил...
 

https://daily.afisha.ru/news/4687-adobe-pokazala-audioredaktor-s-funkciey-imitacii-golosa/

Adobe показала аудиоредактор с функцией имитации голоса – Афиша Daily
Adobe показала аудиоредактор с функцией имитации голоса – Афиша Daily
  • daily.afisha.ru
Компания Adobe, известная созданием Photoshop, работает над новой программой под названием Project VoCo, предназначенной для обработки аудиозаписей. Об этом пишет Pitchfork.
 
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