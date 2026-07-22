Interesting and Humour - page 3398
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Vladimir, has it ever happened to you that when you know that you have to do something very important, you put it off until the last moment. When deadlines are looming, we concentrate and, straining as hard as we can, carry it out. Is not it immediately recalled Russian proverb: "The man harnesses long, but quickly rides. As a result the horses are washed up and the sledge requires repair. What if we'd left a bit earlier?
Ahtyjoklmn!!!!
I can just picture it: the author slaps himself on the head andexclaims "oh my God! I've changed the TV!!!"
And get this - you can hammer a nail with a hammer, but you can't hammer a nail with a hammer! That's how it is....
https://daily.afisha.ru/news/4687-adobe-pokazala-audioredaktor-s-funkciey-imitacii-golosa/