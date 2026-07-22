Interesting and Humour - page 875

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Integer:
There's an amazing case of dead zone here.
lucky oncoming traffic
 
DmitriyN:
There was obstruction on the right. The truck should have yielded.
funny
 
 
DmitriyN:
There was obstruction on the right. The truck should have yielded.

Do you have a licence?

It was the woman's fault.

 
 

 

How much time it takes to kill

 
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