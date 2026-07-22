Interesting and Humour - page 4902

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Valeriy Yastremskiy #:

On facebook.


It's time for him to move out of the safe. For example go into a cage with a bear or a tiger.

 

Screaming in his voice...


 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

Yelled out loud...


I had a friend who worked there at the beginning of their activity, they promoted themselves so well, people paid. They promised to keep it forever)))

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy #:

I had a friend who worked there at the beginning of their business and they promoted themselves so well, people paid. They promised to keep them forever)))

They will soon be sawing them in half, like logs

 
Nice mix of posts on the same page: posts by a rabid anti-pseudoscience fighter and about non-pseudoscience cryonics services.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:
Nice combination of posts on the same page: posts by a rabid fighter against pseudoscience and about non-pseudoscientific cryonics services.

Dimitri took a long nap)

 
Fast235 #:

Dimitri took a long nap)

Not even an hour.

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy #:

I had a friend who worked there at the beginning of their business and they promoted themselves so well, people paid. They promised to keep it forever)))

Anyone remember the old Soviet film "Mr McKinley's Escape" with Donatas Banionis on the subject? There's a wonderful ending there.

 
Edgar Akhmadeev #:

Does anyone remember the old Soviet film "Mr McKinley's Escape" with Donatas Banionis as its theme? It's got a great ending.

Good plot))) It's been a long time since it was shown...

 
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Как фанаты биткоина строили утопию, свободную от предрассудков и налогов: история провала первого криптолайнера «Сатоши» — Крипто на vc.ru
Как фанаты биткоина строили утопию, свободную от предрассудков и налогов: история провала первого криптолайнера «Сатоши» — Крипто на vc.ru
  • Полина Лааксо
  • vc.ru
Основатели хотели уплыть от бюрократии и жить по своим законам, но ничего не знали о круизах. Что они обещали криптоэнтузиастам на борту и что помешало им продолжить плавание — рассказывает The Guardian.
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