Interesting and Humour - page 2530
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
"Wow", how much is in that sound, for the Russian heart, how much is in it echoed (from what has not been written)
"Wow", how much is in that sound, for the Russian heart, how much is in it echoed (from what has not been written)
"Wow", how much is in that sound, for the Russian heart, how much is in it echoed (from what has not been written)
You got it from Vishnevsky...
There are four days left until the new year.
Got it:)
You got the Vishnevsky...
Yes, it's an impromptu.
My wife walks up and says something, I stare into the monitor with my intellect, notice an awkward pause, frantically think of something to say, say the sacred "Wow" and she goes off to do the housework.
Well, that's definitely in the humour :) that's it, I don't watch eurovision anymore))))
Yes, it's an impromptu.
My wife comes over and says something, I stare at the monitor with my intellect, notice an awkward pause, frantically think of something to answer, say the sacred "Wow" and she goes off to do the housework.
:)
and also, for most cases, it's "this and that!"
I do!