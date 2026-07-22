Interesting and Humour - page 1815
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The question is different: will Putin introduce troops into the eastern regions like in Ossetia, under the pretext of protecting the Russian world?
You're on fire as always.
What kind of troops are you seeing?
AlexV is waiting for an American landing, you're a Russian.)
Ukraine, right now, is writing History. And the script. For Russia.
Putin has two options after this. He can either tighten the screws further or unscrew them back. He will not want to sit and wait for his Maidan.
Today's events (imho) have been prepared for a year.
Yanuk, together with the Party of Regions, was getting ready to leave, preparing tabs (in the Western sense of the word) in different countries.
The opposition was preparing to "sweep away with a fucking broom".
So now there is no confrontation, there is work in unison, some are flying away, others are speeding up their departure.
Yes, yesterday, they say, there was a full house in Borispol and Zhulyany, PR people were taking their wives and children away.
It is unlikely that the script was being prepared, otherwise there would not have been such a mess. Most likely everything was built on their knees.
You're on fire as always.
What kind of troops do you keep seeing?
AlexV is waiting for an American landing, you're a Russian.)
Ukraine, right now, is writing History. And the script. For Russia.
Putin has two options after this. He can either tighten the screws further or unscrew them back. He will not want to sit and wait for his Maidan.
Now this is constructive rather than a statement.
In the first place, I was figuratively speaking about the troops, they could be dressed as Cossacks.
Secondly, the right idea, what will Putin do? The situation in Ukraine has shown that revolutions happen when there is nothing to milk below, and the pyramid is not very interested in this area.
There are two variants left - to prepare the evacuation or to give the people something to eat, and to give them the money to let the pyramid authorities to pump out.
SZY At a PR rally in Luhansk on Thursday, the atamat of Stavropol Cossacks said that they would defend the Russian world with weapons in hand, such statements are not made.
Yeah, yesterday they say there was a full house in Borispol and Zhulyany, PRarasts were taking their wives and children out.
It is unlikely that the script was prepared, otherwise there would not have been such a mess. Most likely it was all done on the spot.
Flip back (page so ~1812), sorry I probably just wanted to put it out there, but the evacuation was actually happening before Azarov's statement about the government suspending preparations for the Summit.
The evacuation has been in full swing all week, the press was already writing about it on Tuesday.
I saw another news item on this issue somewhere, but I cannot find it now.
Families of high-ranking officials flee Ukraine in a hurry
ZZY At a PR rally in Luhansk on Thursday, the atamat of Stavropol Cossacks said that they would defend the Russian world with arms in their hands, no such statements are made.
Shit.
There's a commotion on Odessa's Maidan: Policeman Gelovani has swallowed his whistle...
Shit.
There's a commotion on Odessa's Maidan: Policeman Gelovani swallowed his whistle...
Horror
He'll blow his whistle at night.
The horror
It'll start whistling in the night
The bottom line is that people want to go to the EU .
...
Ukraine already has people, not a herd.
You never know what a bunch of advanced idiots, controlled through Twitter or Mordocrossing, want. They do not want to see what will happen after the signing of the CA. They're like little kids, I swear.
"Daddy, Daddy, buy me a toy!"
"No, son, I can't, it's very expensive. We'll have to eat very little if I buy it."
(lying on the floor and yelling) "Aah! I want a toy! Buy the toy anyway!"
I am not a big chauvinist and I want Ukraine to join Europe not as a victim but as an equal partner. But the way it is now, Ukraine will be raped by the EU in a perverted form. But it will be legal.
There is a reality - economic and, by the way, cultural ties with Russia. Russia will swallow what it needs for itself, but the EU does not. Pipes, engines, chemicals etc. If Russia is cut off, there will be no sales and then unemployment in Eastern Ukraine -> chaos, revolution, etc.
It's not Yanyk who is to blame, but the Westerner Yushchenko, who started all this euro-baiting. Yanuk is just a scapegoat, who has had a bad luck, his karma. In 2004 and now.
P.S. Russia, by the way, is a bit easier: we do not have any Euromaidan dreams and candy, you know. The EU will not be able to swallow Russia: it does not have the guts, primarily because of Russian distances and uncomfortable weather inmost of the territory. Ukraine, on the other hand, is a very tasty morsel: its labour is cheap, its market is not small, and the weather is much better.
You never know what a bunch of advanced idiots on Twitter or Mordocrossing would like. They do not want to see what will happen after the signing of the SA. They are like little children, by God.
"Daddy, Daddy, buy me a toy!"
"No, son, I can't, it's very expensive. We'll have to eat very little if I buy it."
(lying on the floor screaming) "Aah! I want a toy! Buy the toy anyway!"
I am not a big chauvinist and I want Ukraine to join Europe not as a victim but as an equal partner. But the way it is now, Ukraine will be raped by the EU in a perverted form. But it will be legal.
There is a reality - economic and, by the way, cultural ties with Russia. Russia will swallow what it needs for itself, but the EU does not. Pipes, engines, chemicals etc. If Russia is cut off, there will be no sales. Unemployment in Eastern Ukraine -> chaos, revolution, etc.
It's not Yanyk who is to blame, it's the Westerner Yushchenko who started the whole EuroBaida. Yanyk is just a scapegoat, who had a big bad luck. Both in 2004 and now.
I do not agree.
Judging by the monologues from Kiev we have illusions. And big ones. Why have they decided that when they join the EU, that in 7 or 8 years jobs, euro wages, euro pensions will appear, is completely unclear.
But for them it is clear what will happen if they join our customs union, or everything will be like before. They are not running to the EU, they are running from the swamp.