Interesting and Humour - page 2940
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Pelevin and his "Generation P" is a rest...
.
Bank card fraud. Forewarned is forearmed!
Yeah, well...
You should warn your family.
Apple presentation: iPhone SE, iPad Pro - WYLSACOM LIVE: 21 March at 20:00
a little late)
Google won't advise against it :)
That's for sure)))