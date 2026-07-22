Interesting and Humour - page 2940

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Eugeniy Lugovoy: Has anyone tried logarithmic market analysis? :)
We did. There was a report at a conference a couple of years ago. Well, it's like signal level in db. I don't remember the details.
 

Pelevin and his "Generation P" is a rest...

 
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Мошенничество с банковскими картами. Предупрежден - значит, вооружен!
Мошенничество с банковскими картами. Предупрежден - значит, вооружен!
  • fishki.net
Перед Вами несколько свежих способов кражи денег с банковских карт, которые становятся все более популярными в нашей стране. Уделите несколько минут своего времени и прочитайте этот пост. Это поможет Вам сохранить собственные средства в безопасности! 1. Мошенники представляются работниками банка Это свежая схема обмана, которая набирает...
 
Server Muradasilov:

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Bank card fraud. Forewarned is forearmed!

Yeah, well...

You should warn your family.

 

Apple presentation: iPhone SE, iPad Pro - WYLSACOM LIVE: 21 March at 20:00


 
 
Google won't advise against it :)
 

a little late)


 
Walerij75:
Google won't advise against it :)

That's for sure)))
 
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