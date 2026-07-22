Interesting and Humour - page 125
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Chubais and Kirienko (then Prime Minister) were present at the ground-breaking ceremony for the power station. In front of a crowd of people, Chubais suddenly removes a gold Patek Philippe from his hand and throws it into the liquid concrete! This is a tradition, for luck, they say!
Kirienko cannot do anything and takes his own watch, no less expensive and throws it into the liquid concrete as well.
What was Kirienko's surprise when in the evening at the banquet he sees the same watch on Chubais' hand again! "How so?" - "Very simple. Am I a fool to throw the real watch into the concrete? I bought a Chinese one at an airport kiosk yesterday for 100 roubles - what's the difference!" Kiriyenko was silent all evening, unhappy...