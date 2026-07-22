Interesting and Humour - page 125

New comment
 
 
At RAO UES, it is passed off as a real story.
Chubais and Kirienko (then Prime Minister) were present at the ground-breaking ceremony for the power station. In front of a crowd of people, Chubais suddenly removes a gold Patek Philippe from his hand and throws it into the liquid concrete! This is a tradition, for luck, they say!
Kirienko cannot do anything and takes his own watch, no less expensive and throws it into the liquid concrete as well.
What was Kirienko's surprise when in the evening at the banquet he sees the same watch on Chubais' hand again! "How so?" - "Very simple. Am I a fool to throw the real watch into the concrete? I bought a Chinese one at an airport kiosk yesterday for 100 roubles - what's the difference!" Kiriyenko was silent all evening, unhappy...
 
Wikipedia is now urgently considering whether to temporarily remove all content from its pages in protest against the US anti-piracy bill SOPA, which will be voted on this week.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1...118119120121122123124125126127128129130131132...4979
New comment