Interesting and Humour - page 3311
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As a result - the official message of the SE "Antonov" -"Rights of the owner of the type certificate of the AN-225 "Mriya" aircraft, including intellectual property rights regarding the AN-225 owned by the SE "Antonov", will not be transferred to the Chinese side".
P.S. Saprykin should not read it!
I wrote above that I read the Facebook page of SE Antonov, so you, Dmitry, are late.
P.S. Have the Chinese ever been interested in someone`s intellectual property rights? They just need documentation on the aircraft to know how to build it and to make a twin and name it, for example "chinafly" (how many Chinese twin cars of BMW, Audi etc. exist and the Chinese do not care about licenses) and let "antonovtsy" write anything - nothing will help them in this case.
P.S.S. Dimitri should read it!))
I already wrote above that I read GP Antonov's Facebook page, so you, Dimitri, are too late.
P.S. Have the Chinese ever been interested in someone's intellectual property rights? They just need documentation on the aircraft to know how to build it and to make a twin and name it, for example "chinafly" (how many Chinese twin cars of BMW, Audi etc. exist and the Chinese do not care about licenses) and let "antonovtsy" write anything - nothing will help them in this case.
P.S. Read it to Dmitry!))
I gave you a link to the foreign media especially for you.
In essence, it says the same thing as in the media from the former USSR.
If you, Dimitri, are really interested in who the experts and specialists are, the article has their names and even their place of work.
The second paragraph of the article -True, the experts believe that China may not intend to mass-produce a copy of the Mriya, but simply with the help of Ukrainian specialists studying the already built machine to create something of their own.
Name of the "experts"?
I told you not to read it! Well, what are you going to do with it, well....
Well, what can you do if you're so late (a couple of pages or so)?
The second paragraph of the article -True, experts believe that China may not intend to mass-produce a copy of the Mriya, but will simply create something of its own with the help of Ukrainian specialists studying the machine already built.
Names of the "experts"?
Look at the 17th and 24th paragraphs.
Look at paragraphs 17 and 24.
Focus - I am not asking about the authors of the statements in paragraphs 17 and 24. I am asking about the author of the statements in the second paragraph. Did you claim that his or her details are there - who is he or they?
Focus - I'm not asking about the authors of the statements in paragraphs 17 and 24. I am asking about the author of the statements in the second paragraph. Did you claim that his or her credentials are there - who is he or they?
Dimitri, you have again twisted my words somewhat. I did not write anything specifically about the experts in the second paragraph of the article. I wrote that the article contains the names of experts and specialists. If you are very interested in the names from the second paragraph, while the names from paragraph 17 and 24 are not interesting at all - you can contact Pavel Aksenov (the author of this wonderful article), perhaps he can help you.
Dimitri, you have again twisted my words somewhat. I did not write anything specifically about the experts in the second paragraph of the article. I wrote that the article contains the names of experts and specialists. If you are interested in names from the second paragraph and the names from paragraph 17 and 24 are not interesting at all - you can contact Pavel Aksenov (the author of this wonderful article) and he may be able to help you.
Don't lie! I wrote three statements from the article and wrote that there are no specific authors of these statements. You wrote back to me that there are. Why did you lie?
Or is this your way of boosting your rating? There are more effective ways to boost the rating.
Don't lie! I wrote three statements from the article and wrote that there were no specific authors of those statements. You wrote back to me that there are. Why did you lie?
And which one of us is lying, Dimitri?))
You did not write earlier about specific authors of specific statements)))
Ah, you are such a liar - so-so))))
P.S. Dimitri, I understand that you are bored, but right, calm down already.