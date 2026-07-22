Interesting and Humour - page 2800

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solar:

"Well, fight it, don't shout it up your arse! " )
 
Alexey Viktorov:
I once watched a swallow drink from the ice. At the Mega shop, an all-season ice rink, my granddaughter was skating and during a break after the ice rink was primed, I saw this mesmerising sight... The main thing is that I didn't expect it to happen more than once and I didn't take it off. Imagine a swallow flying over the ice and skimming water with its beak...
That would be a great picture.
 

The main thing is to keep the cat out of sight! :)


 
Or a squirrel.
 
goman:
There would have been a super picture.
There would have been a super video.
 
goman:

The main thing is to keep the cat out of sight! :)


Don't worry, he's always got a cat in the bag, especially when you need a quick ride home.
 

Friendship.


 
goman:

Friendship.


 
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