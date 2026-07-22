Interesting and Humour - page 2651
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Sugru is a magical material, a new generation universal plasticine. It has amazing properties which allow it to be used for a wide variety of domestic purposes. Fixing things together, insulating, sealing shoes and clothes, making small parts - this is by no means a complete list of possible applications of this material. However, take a look at this fun video for yourself.
Hello. Has anyone come acrossthe USDCNY ticker, can't find it by any means.
A new chip in personal messages:
A new chip in personal messages: