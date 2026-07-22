Interesting and Humour - page 2651

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Sugru is a magical material, a new generation universal plasticine. It has amazing properties which allow it to be used for a wide variety of domestic purposes. Fixing things together, insulating, sealing shoes and clothes, making small parts - this is by no means a complete list of possible applications of this material. However, take a look at this fun video for yourself.

 
 
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Интернет-поисковики обяжут удалять ссылки на информацию о гражданах
Интернет-поисковики обяжут удалять ссылки на информацию о гражданах
  • top.rbc.ru
Законопроект об обязанности операторов поисковых систем удалять ссылки на информацию о гражданах внесен в Госдуму в пятницу утром группой депутатов всех фракций во главе с двумя членами комитета Госдумы по информационной политике — эсэром Алексеем Казаковым и Вадимом Деньгиным (ЛДПР, первый заместитель председателя комитета). Документ дает...
 
According to Savchuk, she took a job at Internet Research in December 2014. Employees of the company, according to her lawsuit, were required to write a certain number of posts and comments on various websites for 12 hours a day. The plaintiff worked in the special projects department and her task was to write five political posts a day on topics that were sent out at the beginning of the week. Savchuk's salary was 41,000 roubles a month.
Бывшая сотрудница «фабрики интернет-троллей» подала в суд на работодателя
Бывшая сотрудница «фабрики интернет-троллей» подала в суд на работодателя
  • www.rbc.ru
О том, что 1 июня в Петроградском суде Санкт-Петербурга будет рассмотрен иск Савчук к «Интернет-исследованиям», сообщает «Коммерсантъ». Истица утверждает, что в марте 2015 года была уволена, после того как обсудила деятельность компании с журналистами. Поводом для подачи иска стало отсутствие трудового договора и приказа об увольнении...
 
Snegovik:
Hello. Has anyone come acrossthe USDCNY ticker, can't find it by any means.
Sorry, is your question exactly for the topic "Humour..."? If not, you can go here:Questions from beginners
 
By the way, what have you heard aboutthe iFX Expo? What innovations were demonstrated?
iFX EXPO International 2015
  • iFX EXPO
  • www.ifxexpo.com
Booth 01 Get the world’s fastest HTML5 chart for mobile & desktop, and the highest user-rated mobile apps - with or without trading. Founded in 1998, NetDania pioneered streaming price technology, and have since delivered solutions to global Tier-1 banks, brokers, currency managers, and analysts. With a strong position within corporate FX and...
 

A new chip in personal messages:

 
Anatoli Kazharski:

A new chip in personal messages:

The practicality of such an innovation remains to be explored.
 
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Занимательная арифметика
Занимательная арифметика
  • 2015.05.29
  • vendirg
  • vendirg.livejournal.com
Никогда бы не подумал, что при умножении числа на 1 можно получить другое число!
1...264426452646264726482649265026512652265326542655265626572658...4979
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