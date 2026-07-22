Interesting and Humour - page 4764
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I won't !
from the book Homemaking:
"You must remember to prepare for your husband's arrival from the service on a daily basis.
Prepare the children by washing them, brushing their hair and dressing them in clean, smart clothes.
They should line up and greet their father as he enters the door.
Put on a clean apron for the occasion and try to decorate yourself - for example, tie a bow in your hair...
Do not engage in conversation with your husband, remember how tired he is and what he has to do every day at work,
for your sake - feed him in silence and only after he has read the paper can you try to talk to him.
Where do you find all this stuff and bring it here?
Where do you find all this stuff and bring it here?
It's a great book, by the way, I have a 1908 edition of Housekeeping. And there's a lot in it that's relevant today. This edition must be even earlier.) Although I haven't read mine carefully, maybe it's in there too))))
This edition must be even earlier.))
This is a Soviet one, 30s-40s.
This is a Soviet one, 30s-40s.
Apparently it had deteriorated by this time))))
The boss, however