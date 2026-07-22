Interesting and Humour - page 1700

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The Russian MIA choir sang Get Lucky by Daft Punk


 
 

bad DC

 
 

Art

Artist Osamu Obi (Japan)



 
 
newdigital:

Art

Artist Osamu Obi (Japan)

Beautiful. Thought the photo...
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