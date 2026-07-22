Interesting and Humour - page 1700
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Researchers at the University of Tokyo have designed a robot capable of unmistakably beating a human in a game called rock-paper-scissors.
And this is news from domestic robotics).
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has promised a prize to the creators of the Russian analogue of the anthropomorphic robot PETMAN, designed to test the clothing of US servicemen.
As always, while someone is doing something, our officials are busy peddling slogans).
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Art
Artist Osamu Obi (Japan)
Art
Artist Osamu Obi (Japan)