Interesting and Humour - page 3049
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The less I eat, the more problems I have.
Banach-Tarsky paradox
About the endless chocolate bar
Nah. That's it:
Girls, the alpha female is about to teach you about life:
Girls, the alpha female is about to teach you about life:
You know the one about the monkey and the peel? - Dura, not dura, but I have 100 quid a day.
Two birds are killed at once - a provocative topic for viral distribution, and the second one - gathering money suckers who are imbued with the topic.
Therefore, I suggest that the moderator delete the post with the video that does not contribute to the spread of viral advertising.
Looked up the meaning of the word pauper on the internet ... It's too often used, including on the mainstream TV channels... It turns out that it has little to do with salary levels.
I watched a programme on TV where a guy gathered women together and they paid him a lot of money and he taught them how to marry a millionaire (and not a 'pauper from the provinces').
This was a programme about this man, how he became a dollar millionaire (by organising such courses). He used the word "pauper" in almost every sentence and the programme was broadcast all over Russia.
In Russia, it's okay - women are fooled. But in the U.S. there are courses (advertised on TV) where they teach how to get things done with the power of thought. That is, you have to think hard and be sure, for example, when you go to the car park, that the parking space is free. And it will be free. You just have to firmly believe. The courses, of course, have to be paid for.
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If I have to delete (video with discussion) - I will.
Do you have to?