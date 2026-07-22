Interesting and Humour - page 331
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And they're not clowns at all. And they're not doormen from the spaceport. And not entertainers. These are the new uniforms of the Ukrainian traffic police for the football championship.
And they're not clowns at all. And they're not doormen from the spaceport. And not entertainers. These are the new uniforms of the Ukrainian traffic police for the football championship.
Somehow Google can't find the same picture either...