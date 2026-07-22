Interesting and Humour - page 3034
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In 2008, when Bilan won, were all the seats booked too? :)
And it was booked in 2008. They had to support a disintegrating Russia.
Oh, I wonder how Ukraine will host the show. How much money will they get and how much will they steal?
Day in history: 15 May
And in 2008, it was all booked up. It was necessary to support the disintegrating Russia.
Oh, I wonder how Ukraine will host this show. How much money will they get and how much will they steal?
I apologise for the emotion.
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Interesting and Humorous
Igor Konyashin, 2016.05.15 11:04
Don't worry, everything will be fine :) Today is a good day and good news :)
Igor Konyashin:
Не переживай, всё будет хорошо :) Сегодня хороший день и хорошие новости :)
Sergey Golubev:
How insanely sane are you about things, can you tell by your utterances? Economics is an abominable religion created by a sect of God's chosen for complete suckers, sociology is pseudoscience... And that's exactly what anyone with a brain thinks. Where are they going? Do you have any idea what you're talking about? When I was kicked out of the Komsomol, I heard this shit before, only your rhetoric was to replace the US with the USSR and capitalism with socialism. Absolutely nothing new! Everything happened exactly as I claimed, but with a slight lag. The methodology of understanding the processes occurring in the life of states was developed three thousand years ago. Nothing has changed in it, but not everyone is destined to understand it. To predict the future is not the smartest thing to do, it is much more rational to make it.
But, actually, this is a forum for programmers, and everything else is just a condiment to programming!
Selfies are the disease of the 231st century.