Interesting and Humour - page 2798

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Pretty "creature".
 
Karputov Vladimir:

About Volodya!

Oh... Has Natalie gone off the deep end?

I like one of her first videos the best:

 
Joo Zepper:
Score!
 
I dug around in my "coffers"...



The "checkboxes" are placed with CTRL pressed.
The game is not finished, and unfortunately, will not finish it - no time (desire).

Files:
MSweep.ex5  17 kb
MSweep.ex4  17 kb
 
transcendreamer:
Score!

It has always been a mystery to me why the more unthinkable and uncomfortable a pose is for a woman, the more attractive it is for a man...

Some kind of natural physiological paradox, though! :)

 
Joo Zepper:

It has always been a mystery to me why the more unthinkable and uncomfortable a pose is for a woman, the more attractive it is for a man...

Some kind of natural physiological paradox, though! :)

Actually, she's scratching her mosquito-bitten legs in that picture.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Actually, she's scratching her mosquito-bitten legs in that picture.

That's understandable. What I don't understand is why in such an uncomfortable position?

A man would have found a suitable stump or a fallen old tree nearby, sat down, and then he would have had a good scratch. Anyway, men don't go into the woods without their trousers on. :)

 
Joo Zepper:

It has always been a mystery to me why the more unthinkable and uncomfortable a pose is for a woman, the more attractive it is for a man...

As long as I have known women, such positions are conceivable and comfortable for them, especially in the middle of the road where men walk. But for a man, getting into such a pose is very problematic.

Physiology is different. For example, try squeezing a rag the way a woman does to see that there is a difference, and a big one at that.

 
Joo Zepper:

That's understandable. What I don't understand is why in such an uncomfortable position?

A man would have found a suitable stump or a fallen old tree nearby, sat down, and then he would have had a good scratch. Anyway, men don't go into the woods without their trousers on. :)

Definitely you have not met good mosquitoes, even with them trousers will not help, only a diving suit, and you'll bend and dance.
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