Interesting and Humour - page 2798
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
About Volodya!
Oh... Has Natalie gone off the deep end?
I like one of her first videos the best:
The "checkboxes" are placed with CTRL pressed.
The game is not finished, and unfortunately, will not finish it - no time (desire).
Score!
It has always been a mystery to me why the more unthinkable and uncomfortable a pose is for a woman, the more attractive it is for a man...
Some kind of natural physiological paradox, though! :)
It has always been a mystery to me why the more unthinkable and uncomfortable a pose is for a woman, the more attractive it is for a man...
Some kind of natural physiological paradox, though! :)
Actually, she's scratching her mosquito-bitten legs in that picture.
That's understandable. What I don't understand is why in such an uncomfortable position?
A man would have found a suitable stump or a fallen old tree nearby, sat down, and then he would have had a good scratch. Anyway, men don't go into the woods without their trousers on. :)
It has always been a mystery to me why the more unthinkable and uncomfortable a pose is for a woman, the more attractive it is for a man...
As long as I have known women, such positions are conceivable and comfortable for them, especially in the middle of the road where men walk. But for a man, getting into such a pose is very problematic.
Physiology is different. For example, try squeezing a rag the way a woman does to see that there is a difference, and a big one at that.
That's understandable. What I don't understand is why in such an uncomfortable position?
A man would have found a suitable stump or a fallen old tree nearby, sat down, and then he would have had a good scratch. Anyway, men don't go into the woods without their trousers on. :)