Interesting and Humour - page 1230

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moskitman:


Father said to feed you

 
 
Mischek:

Father said to feed you

Smirnov is a rather popular, though emotional man. What he says about power ... our woeful oppositionists have a smoke... And if they start him up, it's just sitting and listening.
 
Everyone's already in place waiting for Palych (our dearest captain). He walks in... Fucking hell! Who was on task force duty yesterday?! - What happened? What's up? I see that Palych is finally getting mad: Who was on duty yesterday?!! Kudryash gets up: - Me, Comrade Captain. Palych: You were on call! Kudryash: - That's right, Comrade Captain. Palych: - I was picking up the dead woman! Kudryash: - I did... (I see Kudryash getting more and more pensive) Palych (with a tear in his voice): Well? Kudryash: - Nikolay Pavlovich, I took her... to the morgue, there was one guard there, I had to take her myself. (the janitors in our orphanage are usually drunk as a rule). Palych: -Tell me more, Lieutenant. Palych: -Tell the rest, lieutenant... Kudryash: -Well, there was no room in the morgue... And she's an old woman, I couldn't leave her on the floor... So I put her on a chair near a keeper, and she slips... I tied her with a rope, put her passport in one hand and a postmortem order in the other... By the time Kudryash finished everyone was laughing, just laughing. Palych: -not only did the caretaker tell her jokes all night, but in the morning the cleaning lady came... she asked your granny to lift her legs, granny said nothing... The cleaning lady thought your grandmother had fallen asleep and pushed her legs with a mop... When the cleaning lady realized that she was dead, she immediately fainted and fell down and grabbed her documents, which fell on top of the cleaning lady... The orderlies thought that the cleaning lady was dead, as the documents were lying on her. They put her on a gurney and took her to an autopsy, where they stripped her and put her on the autopsy table. At that time, 1st year students from the medical school came to attend the autopsy, surrounded the cleaner and the teacher was about to make the first cut, turned the cleaner's head, at that moment she opened her eyes and woke up. Everyone fainted, even the teacher.
 
TheXpert:
Plenty. Counter-example, for example.

It's not that, but it's rare.

newdigital:
Everyone knows it - v*b*d( madewith asterisks, as the word is not really good ... kind of childish ...) ... I heard that word when I was six years old.

That's not it at all.

The agency in question.

 
moskitman:
It fits, but it's not that - rare.

Agency. :)

P.S. Oops, didn't make it first. ))

 
Ahem,counter-strategy, dear strategists.
 
tol64:

Agency. :)

P.S. Oops, didn't make it first. ))

OK, credit.
 
This video is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as "Best Editing":
 

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