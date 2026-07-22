Interesting and Humour - page 3628

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Yuriy Zaytsev:

The trouble is that this kind of education in the style of

-----

Who was the last tsar in Russia


[ ] Dostoyevsky

[ ] Nicholas II

[ ] Pushkin

[ ] Lenin

[ ] Gaius Julius Caesar

[ ] M.S. Gorbachev

------

came from the west, starting right from 1991, under the banner of liberal change.

It's some kind of national calamity... What have we become... with this connivance to everything and everyone... how do you bring up a child without a strap... because they don't understand words sometimes...
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

The trouble is that this kind of education in the style of

-----

Who was the last tsar in Russia


[ ] Dostoyevsky

[ ] Nicholas II

[ ] Pushkin

[ ] Lenin

[ ] Gaius Julius Caesar

[ ] M.S. Gorbachev

------

came from the west, starting right from 1991, under the banner of liberal change.


) And that's where the "west" is to blame....
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

The trouble is that this kind of education in the style of

-----

Who was the last tsar in Russia


[ ] Dostoyevsky

[ ] Nicholas II

[ ] Pushkin

[ ] Lenin

[ ] Gaius Julius Caesar

[ ] M.S. Gorbachev

------

came from the west, starting right from 1991, under the banner of liberal change.


Before them there was nothing at all. Only a quarterly or half-yearly quiz. Only one mega stressful exam at the end of all schooling. The purpose of the USE was to shake up the memory a bit.
 
Сергей Криушин:
This is some kind of national disaster... What have we become... with this connivance to everything and everyone... that's how to bring up a child without a strap... They don't understand words sometimes...

Caneshna, it's better to break the child right away so that he becomes silkily obedient... ...and go on living without wondering who he turned out to be.
 
Дмитрий:

) And it's the "west's" fault here....
:-))) no - it's not their fault - it's ours
 
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Золотой дукат и серебряный талер
Золотой дукат и серебряный талер
  • 2017.03.24
  • Артем Ефимов
  • nplus1.ru
Всем известны названия монет, ходивших в Европе в начале Нового времени: дукат, талер, цехин, гульден, песо, пиастр. В тот же ряд можно поставить американский доллар и российский рубль. Как они появились, во что оценивались и по какому курсу соотносились между собой? Читайте об этом в новом выпуске блога историка Артема Ефимова, который он...
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Before them there was nothing at all. Only a quarterly or half-yearly test. At the end of all education there is only one mega stressful exam. The purpose of the USE is to shake up the memory a bit.

To crumble into ashes what might have been memory.

The main thing is that those who have been trained for 11 years should be able to write at least their names without mistakes. And after reading a couple of unnecessary phrases on the ballot paper, find one surname, of course, and put [√] where it is necessary.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Caneshna, it's better to break the child right away so that he becomes silkily obedient... and get on with his life without wondering who he turned out to be.
A child goes to the first grade. Parents buy everything they need for school - a satchel, notebooks, textbooks, pens, pencils, pencil case etc..

And the essentials - a belt and some valerian. :)
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
Your child is going to the first grade. Parents buy everything they need for school - a knapsack, notebooks, textbooks, pens, pencils, pencil case, etc...

And the essentials - a belt and some valerian. :)
That's how they taught in Tsarist Russia. But the humane and just power of workers and peasants put an end to this autocratic outrage.

So now we have what we have.

 
Aleksey Levashov:
That is how they taught it in Czarist Russia. But the humane and most just government of the workers and peasants put an end to these autocratic outrages.

So that's what we have now.

That is, in the countries untouched by the power of the workers and peasants continue to be educated by these methods?
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