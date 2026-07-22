Interesting and Humour - page 3628
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The trouble is that this kind of education in the style of
-----
Who was the last tsar in Russia
[ ] Dostoyevsky
[ ] Nicholas II
[ ] Pushkin
[ ] Lenin
[ ] Gaius Julius Caesar
[ ] M.S. Gorbachev
------
came from the west, starting right from 1991, under the banner of liberal change.
The trouble is that this kind of education in the style of
-----
Who was the last tsar in Russia
[ ] Dostoyevsky
[ ] Nicholas II
[ ] Pushkin
[ ] Lenin
[ ] Gaius Julius Caesar
[ ] M.S. Gorbachev
------
came from the west, starting right from 1991, under the banner of liberal change.
) And that's where the "west" is to blame....
The trouble is that this kind of education in the style of
-----
Who was the last tsar in Russia
[ ] Dostoyevsky
[ ] Nicholas II
[ ] Pushkin
[ ] Lenin
[ ] Gaius Julius Caesar
[ ] M.S. Gorbachev
------
came from the west, starting right from 1991, under the banner of liberal change.
Before them there was nothing at all. Only a quarterly or half-yearly quiz. Only one mega stressful exam at the end of all schooling. The purpose of the USE was to shake up the memory a bit.
This is some kind of national disaster... What have we become... with this connivance to everything and everyone... that's how to bring up a child without a strap... They don't understand words sometimes...
Caneshna, it's better to break the child right away so that he becomes silkily obedient... ...and go on living without wondering who he turned out to be.
) And it's the "west's" fault here....
Before them there was nothing at all. Only a quarterly or half-yearly test. At the end of all education there is only one mega stressful exam. The purpose of the USE is to shake up the memory a bit.
To crumble into ashes what might have been memory.
The main thing is that those who have been trained for 11 years should be able to write at least their names without mistakes. And after reading a couple of unnecessary phrases on the ballot paper, find one surname, of course, and put [√] where it is necessary.
Caneshna, it's better to break the child right away so that he becomes silkily obedient... and get on with his life without wondering who he turned out to be.
And the essentials - a belt and some valerian. :)
Your child is going to the first grade. Parents buy everything they need for school - a knapsack, notebooks, textbooks, pens, pencils, pencil case, etc...
And the essentials - a belt and some valerian. :)
So now we have what we have.
That is how they taught it in Czarist Russia. But the humane and most just government of the workers and peasants put an end to these autocratic outrages.
So that's what we have now.