Interesting and Humour - page 931
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Let's have 5-10 per cent of what you're putting out now.
What's in the branch now can be safely obtained by collecting subscriptions by interest on FB or G+. What was in the branch before was more... interesting, shall we say -- no offense.
I don't mind your content, but I do mind so much.
OK, I' ll pause here for two to three weeks.
OK, I'll pause here for two to three weeks.
Well, you're offended. That's not what I asked for.
I'm not offended. It's just that if you don't like what I like, why would I post here? :) This isn't even my thread... When I came to this thread, there were over 800 pages...
It's not about 'like/dislike', it's about quantity.
Online Religiometer.
By taking this somewhat tedious but inherently uncomplicated test, you will find out which religion is closest to you.
I took it and found out that I'm 96% Satanist).
This case took place in England a couple of years ago. The robbers masterfully broke into the main vault of a large overseas bank. In a split second, they opened the safes... and were very unpleasantly surprised: in the open cabinets instead of the coveted cash, diamonds and gold bars, they found identical cans of some kind of pudding.But the robbers were not too disappointed - to all appearances, the gang was pretty hungry as well. The thieves got into a feeding frenzy, deftly opening the unusual packages and gorge themselves on the contents. They ate their fill. Later, the police officers kept playing the hidden camera footage over and over again, rolling around on the floor laughing, enjoying the spectacle and the robbers' comments: "If there's no gold and money, at least we can get something to eat for free...". The incident went down in history...as the biggest robbery of a Manchester sperm bank.