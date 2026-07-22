Interesting and Humour - page 2836

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Alexandr Bryzgalov:

I'm an artist, that's how I see it )))


That's more like it, the hands are turned.
 
Alexey Busygin:
That's more like it, the arms are turned.

you probably haven't seen Picasso painting ))))

that's who needs his hands ripped off ))))

The drawing, if you look close, looks very realistic )

I wouldn't be surprised if it was drawn by a kid, it's pretty good for him )

I can't even do that ))))

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

I'm an artist, that's how I see it )))


Probably only a super artist could do that, to distort it so much and not lose the resemblance.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
I guess only a super master could do that, to distort it so much and not lose the resemblance.
caricaturist, no less.
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
caricaturist, no less.
We can assume the little guy was drawing from life.
 
 
Server Muradasilov:
That both work?
 
Alexey Busygin:
Do they both work?
Try it, Alyoshka, better than hearing it a hundred times ................................
 
 
Server Muradasilov:
Try it, Alyoshka, it's better than hearing it a hundred times ................................
It's a long way to go.
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