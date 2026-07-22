Interesting and Humour - page 2836
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I'm an artist, that's how I see it )))
That's more like it, the arms are turned.
you probably haven't seen Picasso painting ))))
that's who needs his hands ripped off ))))
The drawing, if you look close, looks very realistic )
I wouldn't be surprised if it was drawn by a kid, it's pretty good for him )
I can't even do that ))))
I'm an artist, that's how I see it )))
I guess only a super master could do that, to distort it so much and not lose the resemblance.
caricaturist, no less.
Do they both work?
Try it, Alyoshka, it's better than hearing it a hundred times ................................