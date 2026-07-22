Interesting and Humour - page 2114
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thanks to mother earth for... ahem... I think a girl... had an accident and needs to be rushed to the O.R. to get her bike out...
No, that one's kind of mysterious. It's all black and white.
No, that one's kind of cryptic. It's all black and white.
Did I post it? Or didn't I?
you
you
Describe the background, the position of the bike, what else is in the frame.
okay. it was like this.....
Brooklyn slums. madam (rear view) is sitting on a very old bike (looks stolen). she's only wearing a watch... that's it, I don't remember anything else...
ok. it was like this....
Brooklyn slums. madam (rear view) sitting on a very old bike (stolen, it seems). all she had on was her watch... that's it, I don't remember anything else...
I don't remember.
It's a sight you can't help but remember... it's like a black old bike in your memory.
I can't find a picture of a girl on a bike... can anyone remember where it is?
The composition is very interesting both in its musical part and in its textual and semantic part. Constant changes of rhythmic patterns, vocal harmonies, all that cycling stuff make the song very colourful. The lyrical hero of the song claims that he's not going to conform to others and do what he's told. He has his own attitude and he knows exactly what he wants. He wants to ride, to ride his bike where he likes.
So, now for the story itself.
Before the album was even finished it was decided that the two most commercial songs "Fat Bottomed Girls" and "Bicycle Race" would be released on a double A-side single. To promote the single, some genius (no one can remember exactly who it was, officially blaming it on the ad agency) decided that a video clip would be perfect with a crowd of naked girls riding bikes. If only this innovator had known how much trouble it would cause.
But everyone thought it was a great idea at first. That's why calls were immediately made to all known agencies inviting models who could not only striptease, but also know how to ride a bicycle. On September 17, sixty-five naked girls willingly showed up at the London Wimbledon Stadium to star in a video clip for American video director Dennis Di Vallas, as well as to parade past numerous photographers. The girls were lucky, because the weather was warm and sunny for the season. The bicycles were provided for free by Halfords (who later refused to take back the saddles used in the shooting and demanded that the group pay for replacing them). The results were used in the video so veiled that one wonders what was the point of it all (except for a laugh), the nudity of the girls was barely visible through the lighting and other special effects by the director.
A colour shot of the bike race was also on the poster that came with the album (which was banned in the USA, so there was a booking card with the postal address on it for people who wanted to get the poster), and another totally innocuous shot of one girl on a bike from behind; it was put on the cover of the single and on the announcement poster. To the utter amazement of the band and their record company, a storm of public protests erupted on 13 October when the single went on sale. It was simply banned in the US and, to keep it on sale, all the covers had hand-drawn panties, sometimes even bras, on the cyclists.
From the band's point of view, the race, video and photos were a harmless, though crude, joke, but the press was of a different opinion and came down on the band with a barrage of accusations and criticism. Predictably, it disliked the single: "If this is the promotion of their upcoming album, they should collect more sulphuric acid for it," wrote the NME. But, as usual, the reviews had little effect: the single "Bicycle Race/ Fat Bottomed Girls" reached number 11 in the UK charts.
Taken from here
Describe the background, the bike's position, what else is in the frame.
ah, i remember. the girl in the Merin monroe flared dress. only on a bike and in black, not white. the lady in black on a black bike late at night in the slums.
Also, it's, like, the '30s.