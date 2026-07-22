Interesting and Humour - page 191
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rescuers
Aaaaah helpmi
Here's the last post of the politician bear - I liked it.
Excuse me, kind sir, but I read your post and wondered how any programmes are written at all. Not just no logic, but also no thought. And, please, don't be familiar, my name is Andrey.
Everything works, to hell with the doubts. I wonder if there was a threesome.