Interesting and Humour - page 191

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I don't know. It seems to me that an indecisive and weak (humane) leader leaves his successors with a situation which cannot be rectified without a purge. As a result, the successor enters history as a bloody devil. So what is the greater evil? Humanism, which generates impunity and lawlessness, or a bloody dictator, which corrects the consequences?
 

rescuers

 

Aaaaah helpmi


 
Mischek:
Here's the latest post by the politician bear - I liked it
 
 
abolk:
Here's the last post of the politician bear - I liked it.
I tried, I really wanted to please.
 
 
Mischek:
in the background of Inception - this picture is special
 
abolk:
Excuse me, kind sir, but I read your post and wondered how any programmes are written at all. Not just no logic, but also no thought. And, please, don't be familiar, my name is Andrey.
I am Andrew, do not take it personally if it does not fit. The hell with freedom, who needs it really. Especially since there's no such thing as freedom at all. Let's forget it.
 

Everything works, to hell with the doubts. I wonder if there was a threesome.

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