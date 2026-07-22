Interesting and Humour - page 4515
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Wow, you'll be talking about revolution in no time)))
Easy. It's high time the homegrown contrarians and freeloaders got their noses in a row...
Easy. It's high time the homegrown contrarians and freeloaders were brought to book...
That's right. You've earned money for yourself and your descendants for the next 1000 years, step aside and let others earn it too. Any fool can read speeches written for him on a tablet.When you don't have a tablet, it's like "... but you hang in there!
Easy. It's high time the homegrown contrarians and freeloaders were taken to task...
It is not certain that you will participate in deciding who is a counter-reparty and who is not - you can be put there by mistake. It is a common thing in revolutions.
There used to be a concept called 'three-person hustle'. We each pooled a rouble. The three rubles were used to buy a bottle of vodka for 2.87 and a processed cheese for 13 kopecks.
After another price hike, vodka was worth exactly 3 rubles (yes, there was such a thing!). It began to be called "select" - it took away the cheese.
And 4.12 was the price of vodka "extra", when plain vodka cost 3.62 (Stolichnaya was distributed only in narrow circles, so I don't know how much it cost).
I don't know why I know that. My father worked in geological exploration in the Urals. Then, when I was born, went into prospecting for industrial sites. Explored areas for civilian sites at the same time.
I also used to work as a watchman at the depot number 2 on Lobachikova Street 12 in Sokolniki - I used to talk to a lot of different people
The price of 3 roubles somehow passed me by. I do not remember such a price and name. Although after the rise in price to 3.62 was popular saying
Leonka Brezhnev and Podgorny
We drank a lot of "Selected" yesterday.
And in the morning, with a drunken mug.
They made vodka more expensive.
I remember another incident: I came to Kazan to visit. I went to buy vodka, handed over 4 roubles and suddenly the salesman wrapped the bottle in paper, returned 1 rouble to me and started working with the next customer. After some confusion, I silently take both the vodka and the rouble and leave. I came out of the shop, unwrapped the bottle, and there was vodka for 2.87... Such was the "corruption" at the time...
It is not certain that you will be involved in deciding who is a contrarian and who is not - you can be put there by mistake. It's common in revolutions.
That's for sure - it's not at that level. Few people are now allowed to steal billions with impunity - only "their own"!
based on:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/322209
seem to be fed up with Metakvot users ))))
based on:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/322209
seem to be fed up with Metakvot users ))))
has been updated for a long time
I personally haven't noticed a stoppage in support