Interesting and Humour - page 3500

New comment
 
.
"Налог на Google": так ли страшен чёрт, как его малюют?
"Налог на Google": так ли страшен чёрт, как его малюют?
  • 2016.12.23
  • Александр Крушин
  • life.ru
Ещё с момента принятия депутатами инициативы 15 июня этого года пользователи завыли: не успев оправиться от резкого скачка курса рубля, им предлагалось вновь смириться с перспективой роста цен на любимые развлечения. Масла в огонь подливала профильная игровая пресса: то и дело одно крупное издание за другим публиковало колонки анонимных...
 

That's a lot of money, $400,000 for a helmet :)

Американский шлем стоимостью 400 000 долларов ослепляет пилотов
Американский шлем стоимостью 400 000 долларов ослепляет пилотов
  • 2016.12.23
  • Михаил Котов
  • life.ru
При использовании в ночном режиме шлемы для лётчиков самолёта F-35B/C Lightning II оказались крайне неэффективными, так как ослепляли пилотов. К такому выводу пришла группа специальных испытателей и пилотов, участвовавших в программе принятия самолёта на вооружение. Ночной режим использования шлема был создан специально для помощи при посадке...
 
.
Нейросеть впервые запустили на спинтронном чипе
Нейросеть впервые запустили на спинтронном чипе
  • 2016.12.23
  • Надежда Бессонова
  • nplus1.ru
Исследователи Университета Тохоку, Япония, сообщили о первом в мире успешном эксперименте работы искусственного интеллекта на базе энергонезависимого спинтронного устройства. Описание эксперимента опубликовано в журнале Applied Physics Express. Разработки в области искусственного интеллекта направлены на создание вычислительных систем, которые...
[Deleted]  

A collective bathing trip before the new year?

 
Vladimir Zubov:

A collective bathing trip before the new year?

decompiling is punishable.

nothing personal, just business.

---

Happy holidays

[Deleted]  
Vladimir Zubov:

A collective bathing trip before the new year?

The performers are not novices, have they signed up to decompile?
 
Alexey Kozitsyn:
I think the performers are not novices, to decompile signed up?

most likely they didn't look at the code before they smeared it

I gave up on the application immediately, because it hangs source code - probably decompiled, as their robots are usually passed in a private room for improvement so no one left to see it

[Deleted]  
Vladimir Gribachev:

most likely they didn't look at the code before they smeared it

I gave up on the application immediately because the source code is sitting - so it's most likely decompiled, as their robots are usually handed over in a private area for revision so no one else sees it

So there's more people coming...))
 
Alexey Kozitsyn:
There are more people coming up...))
Probably want to take a steam, too.
[Deleted]  
Alexey Kozitsyn:
So there's more people coming...))
A queue for the bathhouse, it's been a long time since I've seen one here ))))
1...349334943495349634973498349935003501350235033504350535063507...4979
New comment