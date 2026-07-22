Interesting and Humour - page 3500
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That's a lot of money, $400,000 for a helmet :)
A collective bathing trip before the new year?
A collective bathing trip before the new year?
decompiling is punishable.
nothing personal, just business.
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Happy holidays
A collective bathing trip before the new year?
I think the performers are not novices, to decompile signed up?
most likely they didn't look at the code before they smeared it
I gave up on the application immediately, because it hangs source code - probably decompiled, as their robots are usually passed in a private room for improvement so no one left to see it
most likely they didn't look at the code before they smeared it
I gave up on the application immediately because the source code is sitting - so it's most likely decompiled, as their robots are usually handed over in a private area for revision so no one else sees it
There are more people coming up...))
So there's more people coming...))