Interesting and Humour - page 4522
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And about family values on Saturday )) I'm a bad family man, at least I get a hint.
Taking care of the kids is key.
Quiet Saturday night - mum, dad and baby boy.
Oh! remembered and found, I have a baby skate in the fridge since May, I think, hid and forgot about it - wanted to put a couple of spoons in my coffee, but forgot .... it's been three months at least ))))
Yeah, I remember when you had to change your PIN at Megafon Bank. There used to be a regular voice menu like "press 1", "press 2" and at the very least you could call the operator. But now they've introduced a bot with some kind of female name, an imitation of Alice in other ways.
It's quiet awful, it doesn't recognize speech well, and it doesn't understand the simplest questions. And I'm not one of those who mumble and speak confusingly, spoke in short clear phrases "I need to change the pin code on the card Megafon-Bank. And this fool read me the balance, it was not funny at all.
In my navigator, a female voice sometimes confuses left and right.
I got this kind of crap in the mail,
Anyone have anything to say?
Your account has been hacked! You need to unlock it.
Hello! I am a hacker who has access to your operating system.
I also have full access to your account. I've been watching you for a few months now.
The fact is that you were infected with malware through an adult site that you visited
. If you are not familiar with this, I will explain. Trojan Virus gives me full access and control over a computer or other device.
This means that I can see everything on your screen, turn on the camera and microphone, but you do not know about it.
I also have access to all your contacts and all your correspondence. Why your antivirus did not detect malware?
Answer: My malware uses the driver, I update its signatures every 4 hours so that your antivirus is silent.
I made a video showing how you satisfy yourself in the left half of the screen, and in the right half you see the video that you watched.
With one click of the mouse, I can send this video to all your emails and contacts on social networks. I can also post access to all your e-mail
correspondence and messengers that you use. If you want to prevent this, transfer the amount of $500 to my bitcoin address
(if you do not know how to do this, write to Google: "Buy Bitcoin"). My bitcoin address (BTC Wallet) is: 3MGTpsUiirJod9Ts19dVo1g9Bu7QThF7Az
After receiving the payment, I will delete the video and you will never hear me again. I give you 50 hours (more than 2 days) to pay.
I have a notice reading this letter, and the timer will work when you see this letter. Filing a complaint somewhere does not make sense because
this email cannot be tracked like my bitcoin address. I do not make any mistakes. If I find that you have shared this message with someone else, the video will be immediately distributed.
Best regards!
Less porn.)
that's understandable, but what else can you say?
Less porn sites )
not an option...i would suggest an android tv box - it's cool when you click on something in your browser on tv... bang! half of the TV screen is torn....but look closely it's only xxx content close up
but the PC is safe!
))))
not an option...i'd suggest an android tv box - it's cool when you click on something in the browser on the tv... boom ! half the TV screen is torn....and then you look at it and it's just xxx content close up...
but the PC is safe!
))))
interesting thing is that this email came in
at the same time as an e-mail from a well-known firm offering to buy their antivirus...
The interesting thing here is that this letter came
I got an email from a well-known company offering to buy antivirus from them...
You only need to google the text of the letter and backup what is important on the PC, if you don't have an external drive, then good thing cloud storage is now giving away 10-50 GB for free - you can backup there
You are not going to offer something to extortionists, are you?
google will find the answer to your question perfectly, just highlight 2-3 lines and right-click search
just google the text of the email and backup, which is important on a PC, if you don't have an external drive, then good thing cloud storage is now offering 10-50GB for free - you can backup there.
You are not going to offer something to extortionists, are you?
google will find the answer to your question perfectly, highlight 2-3 lines and right-click search
Of course not !
In principle it would be good for the authorities to deal with such issues.
Is there even a webcam? Maybe they are just trying to scare you?)
Is there even a webcam? Maybe they just want to scare you?)
"What is a webcam?