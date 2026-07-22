Interesting and Humour - page 3264
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This is the kind of equipment you need to dig holes with to avoid damaging pipes, gas lines, sewers and the like in urban areas:
Fantastic! It turns out that you can use a hoover to dig out the ground.
How many accidents can be avoided! Anyone who has been on an excavation site knows what a living hell that is.
In the first need to obtain permission to conduct land works from the administration, with visas power grid, gorvodokanal, gas, telecom, greenehoz that they have no communications there, and if so, dig with their representative. (It's 3 am to find a competent representative). When you realize that it is impossible to collect all the signatures and all the network owners will not be identified, and an important facility cannot remain shut down, you take all the responsibility and dig at your own risk. When you reach the emergency section, you are relieved that you have not damaged anything and the professionals will do the job afterwards. But you are becoming a bit like a robot, with grey hair.
What is shown in the video is too good to be in demand in reality. The earth is too loose, as if it had been covered with earth. I do not believe that a hoover can lift sod and stale soil. A man has to be near the suction and constantly loosen it. Yes, and we fill up the trenches with different rubbish and old communications are left. An excavator picks up some cable that is not indicated on the drawing, and you think, it will burst and leave the area without power, or it is a waste.
Fantastic! You can pick out the ground with a hoover.
How many accidents and accidents can be avoided! Anyone who has been involved in excavations knows what a hell it is.
In the first need to obtain permission to conduct land works from the administration, with visas power grid, gorvodokanal, gas, telecom, greenehoz that they have no communications there, and if so, dig with their representative. (It's 3 am to find a competent representative). When you realize that it is impossible to collect all the signatures and all the network owners will not be identified, and an important facility cannot remain unmaintained, you take all the responsibility and dig at your own risk. When you reach the emergency section, you are relieved that you have not damaged anything and the professionals will do the job afterwards. But you are becoming a bit like a robot, with grey hair.
What is shown in the video is too good to be in demand in reality. The earth is too loose, as if it had been covered with earth. I do not believe that a hoover can lift sod and stale soil. A man has to be near the suction and constantly loosen it. Yes, and we fill up the trenches with different rubbish and old communications are left. An excavator will pick up some cable that is not on the drawing, and you think, it will blow up and leave the area without power, or it will be trash.
If you look closely, there are teeth at the end of the pipe. First the pipe crumbles the earth with its teeth (the principle of water wells), and the hoover picks it all up. It also manages with turf - I was watching it myself.
As for laying cables - that's right. I witnessed a new power cable being laid for a new cafe - these wizards managed to rip the main power cable to the factory twice!
If you look carefully - there are teeth at the end of the pipe. First, the pipe crushes the ground with its teeth (the principle of water wells) and the hoover picks it all up. It also handles turf - I've seen it myself.
As for laying cables - that's right. I was a witness when a new power cable was laid for a new cafe - so these magicians managed to rip the main power cable to the plant twice!
Y Well, if he's tearing the ground with his teeth, he could easily damage any special communications. You'll remember this nuisance for the rest of your life. No, if there are working cables passing nearby, you'd better use a shovel first.
Looked at the clip again. That's a good capacity. 40 cubic feet an hour. Doesn't need a truck. It takes everything into its own belly. For example, he drove up to the river bank, poured the stones and sand, which are very valuable in Moscow, and washed away. The technique is good, but its profit or loss depends on what kind of hands you have.
Y Well, if it's crumbling the ground with its teeth, it could easily damage some special communications. You'll remember this trouble for the rest of your life. No, if there are active cables running nearby, you' d better use a shovel first.
Looked at the clip again. That's a good capacity. 40 cubic yards an hour. No need for a truck. It takes everything in its belly. For example, he drove up to the river bank, poured the stones and sand, which are very valuable in Moscow, and washed away. The technique is good, but its profit or loss depends on what kind of hands you have.
And you didn't notice that there was another guy walking around with a blowgun?
Didn't you notice that there was another guy walking around with a "blowtorch"?
Well, that's it!
Misheka and the clone and the profile have been deleted.
Klausnik!!!
1. "Grievance", "slander" -- get to know the meaning of those words -- I haven't written any complaints about Mishek -- and if I said anything -- it was in public.
2. If you "open your eyes" -- you'll notice that I didn't delete his posts, I didn't ban him yesterday, and I didn't delete his registration.
Not only that -- you're overestimating my abilities here on the site -- I don't have support from moderators or administration.
3. Bear created a clone -- and clones are not welcome. Creating a clone while under a ban -- that's grossly disrespectful of the administration's decision to ban me -- inevitably leads to the deletion of the registration.
4. Mishek is a Russophobe and all his posts are always reduced to pro-political appropriate statements - and it's a violation of resource rules regarding "incitement of discord".
And the most important thing -- I'm very impressionable and after your post about me -- I'll definitely get upset and lose sleep.
I can't understand the point of this activity, I see fertile soil leaving and dead sand rising to the surface, on which nothing will grow, or am I wrong?
Not really. There are two bodies going - the one that ploughs more shallow is the skimmer. Its job is to cut the topsoil and turn it over. But the second body - the deep one - takes out the lower layers of soil, but the fertile layer is not buried at the bottom - it turns out to be in the middle.
Such an operation is needed to bring the soil back to life:
Photo of an aircraft taking off from an aerodrome with a slow shutter speed
The dog dived for the hoop