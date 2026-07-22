Interesting and Humour - page 396
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17 June 2012 | 11:38
Russian Football Union President Sergey Fursenko named the reason for Russia's defeat of the Greeks at Euro 2012
The Greeks were not a strong enough team to allow the Russians to show their skills," Sport Segodnya website quoted Fursenko as saying.
17 June 2012 | 11:38
Russian Football Union President Sergey Fursenko named the reason for Russia's defeat of the Greeks at Euro 2012
The Greeks were not a strong enough team to allow the Russians to show their skills," Sport Segodnya website quoted Fursenko as saying.
We are the same.
We do not steal gas from you, and stolen gas is our only problem
and that's where all the others come from.
It's because you do not have enough gas, you have just a couple billion, and you are already in shambles.
In short, eat legumes, kvass for example (cabbage is also good), there will be more gas.
So much that there will be no place to dispose of it, you will even start to pay for stealing gas from you.
No, Nikolai, it's as fair as it gets.
All Russia had to do was draw with some Greeks and they blew it. They didn't even give them a penalty.
All absolutely fair. Russia has nothing to do in the final with such a game.
Neither would Ukraine, but we need to wait and see.
I`m keeping humbly my mouth shut )))) so far they have nothing to compare with Russia and Ukraine.
We have to make one more "what if":
Had the Poles had beaten the Czechs (they had some real chances) and had tied the match. Just think what a shocker that would have been.
The group consisted of 3 teams with 4 points each, with each team tearing the same point to its neighbour on the left :)
Czech Republic lost to Russia, Russia lost to the Greeks and the Greeks lost to the Czech Republic.
If Russia lost to Greece, then the Greek team lost to Czechs :) That`s why Russian fans should`ve watched the game with the wrong opponent.
ZZZY in short it is all the fans' fault :)
ZZZZ in short it's all the fans' fault :)
and those who steal gas.
I will simplify the complicated scheme of exceptions and combine them to show the real face of the problem:
In short, it's all the fans' fault for stealing gas.