Interesting and Humour - page 4528

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Uladzimir Izerski:

I don't get it.

How does an administrator run on one leg?

 

leafing through the chips, not a very interesting selection on the whole:

Представьте себе, что вы живёте в определенном государстве и у вас есть две коровы. Что будет дальше, окажись вы в странах с разным экономическим строем? Объясняем мировую экономику просто - на примере коров.

I liked one drawing:


 
Igor Makanu:

leafing through the chips, not a very interesting selection on the whole:

I liked one drawing:


This is the world we live in. A cow with 32 nipples already.) They don't know where to put the milk anymore.

And in a nutshell. The cycle of deception.

 

周杰倫 Jay Won't Cry】with 五月天阿信 (Mayday Ashin) Official MV

 
Sergey Golubev:

周杰倫 Jay Won't Cry】with 五月天阿信 (Mayday Ashin) Official MV

Rated good.

I've had a question ripe for you for a long time. Why are you so stuck on the East?

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Evaluation is good.

I have a long-standing question for you. Why are you so stuck in the east?

I got stuck in the west in my youth
 
Sergey Golubev:
In the west, I was a teenager.

Also a good answer.

Rap makes me depressed. People like it. A drop in taste?

 

Impromptu:

Why love, why suffer - take Cardpay, let's go wobble!

:)

 
Vadim Konyaev:

Impromptu:

Why love, why suffer - take Cardpay, let's go wobbly!

:)

A bad sign for future generations, the decline of culture and art.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Also a good answer.

Rap makes me depressed. People like it. Decline in taste?

It's Taiwan - a mix of East and West.

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