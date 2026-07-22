Interesting and Humour - page 4528
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I don't get it.
How does an administrator run on one leg?
leafing through the chips, not a very interesting selection on the whole:
Представьте себе, что вы живёте в определенном государстве и у вас есть две коровы. Что будет дальше, окажись вы в странах с разным экономическим строем? Объясняем мировую экономику просто - на примере коров.
I liked one drawing:
leafing through the chips, not a very interesting selection on the whole:
I liked one drawing:
This is the world we live in. A cow with 32 nipples already.) They don't know where to put the milk anymore.
And in a nutshell. The cycle of deception.
周杰倫 Jay Won't Cry】with 五月天阿信 (Mayday Ashin) Official MV
周杰倫 Jay Won't Cry】with 五月天阿信 (Mayday Ashin) Official MV
Rated good.
I've had a question ripe for you for a long time. Why are you so stuck on the East?
Evaluation is good.
I have a long-standing question for you. Why are you so stuck in the east?
In the west, I was a teenager.
Also a good answer.
Rap makes me depressed. People like it. A drop in taste?
Impromptu:
Why love, why suffer - take Cardpay, let's go wobble!
:)
Impromptu:
Why love, why suffer - take Cardpay, let's go wobbly!
:)
A bad sign for future generations, the decline of culture and art.
Also a good answer.
Rap makes me depressed. People like it. Decline in taste?
It's Taiwan - a mix of East and West.