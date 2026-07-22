Interesting and Humour - page 481

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Mischek:
River . Virta , a tributary of the Vuoksa . Lots of small islands .

Ibid.

 

Get in the room now

 
You're a little late with Spirit, Curiosity's on its way.
 
FAQ:
You're a little late with the Spirit. Curiosity's out there.

The one who was holding the Spirit, threw the poster on the ground on Mars and went to rewrite

I saw it myself.

 

eyepiece

 

Dmitry Anatolyevich with a visit to Kamchatka. Welcome, Barin. Thank you for not killing him.

 
 
Mischek:

Dmitry Anatolyevich with a visit to Kamchatka. Welcome, Barin. Thank you for not killing him.

So what? It happens, but they didn't leave, they stopped and the ambulance was there.
 
moskitman:
Shit hapens and what? It happens, but they didn't drive away, they stopped and the ambulance was there.
"...Olga says that she was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser on her way home from her relatives in Paratunka. Her six-month-old daughter Christina was asleep in the back seat. When she saw a GIBDD car with a siren and flashing lights rushing towards her near the Gold House restaurant, the woman pulled over and stopped. A few seconds later, the motorcade appeared on the horizon. According to Olga, the driver of the Toyota Hice minibus, which was speeding on the oncoming lane, suddenly turned left, hit the Land Cruiser and drove off into the ditch. Olga took the crying baby in her arms and got back into the car. After that, she said, the police came to the car and started to prove that she was the one who had caused the accident...".
 
Mischek:
"... "...to prove that she was the cause of the accident..."

Faggots. they have invaded the planet! ©Reva

What's there to prove if the recorder hasn't been seized?

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