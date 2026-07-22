Interesting and Humour - page 77
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unfaithful
Wow! )))))))) I wonder if it's photoshopped or is it really like that? )))) And what kind of species is it? It's the first time I've seen one with a crease on its forehead.))
All natural, silicone-free. That's the look that the flats bring to it. Bulls don't look any better.
What have you done to the bear, animal man?
Oh-oh-oh, if only it were me (sinking into dreamy thoughts) ... I'll pass this question and comment on to the bull that this bear met.
"sensational" interview with translation
To avoid appearing approachable on a first date, Natasha ate a banana with a spoon.
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A well-mannered man will never say to you, "Fuck you!" He'll say, "I need to consult with the Prime Minister"...