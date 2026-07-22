Interesting and Humour - page 741
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New Kyivpastrans advertisement
This is awesome -- http://t.co/CcNy0S0P
Looks like "High Dynamic Range."
It's done by overlaying photos with different exposures! Great job!
This is awesome -- http://t.co/CcNy0S0P
Photos that were hits in 2012
not sure why the homemade fox scarecrow wasn't included (
Photos that were hits in 2012
I do not understand why the homemade fox scarecrow was not included (
Sorry, Barack is more popular, although adding a fox to his photo would do the trick ))))
...Amen.
Australia introduces uniform design for cigarette packaging
Ukraine has asked the WTO to convene an expert council to resolve the dispute over "measures adopted in relation to trademarks and other requirements to harmonise labelling of tobacco products" in Australia.
And why, one wonders.