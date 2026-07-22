Interesting and Humour - page 741

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Mischek:

New Kyivpastrans advertisement



Good advertisement.)))
 
This is awesome -- http://t.co/CcNy0S0P
 
TheXpert:
This is awesome -- http://t.co/CcNy0S0P

Looks like "High Dynamic Range."

It's done by overlaying photos with different exposures! Great job!

 
TheXpert:
This is awesome -- http://t.co/CcNy0S0P
Reminds me of Unreal.
 
 

Photos that were hits in 2012

not sure why the homemade fox scarecrow wasn't included (

 
Mischek:

Photos that were hits in 2012

I do not understand why the homemade fox scarecrow was not included (

Sorry, Barack is more popular, although adding a fox to his photo would do the trick ))))

 

...Amen.

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