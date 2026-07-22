Interesting and Humour - page 34
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Target ? - Captured.
Identification ? - Completed , food.
Source ? Identified, master's wife.
Trajectory ? - Calculated.
Eatable! - Can't eat. No master's command. There is no master. What a bummer.
My dad used to tell me about a time when he was a police officer
for the precinct.
They went out to apprehend some very dangerous people and took a lot of people with them.
They even took a dog handler with a sheepdog, Jack.
They ring the doorbell, they get a standard "Neighbours downstairs" answer. The dog,
must have sensed the start of the action and rushed ahead of everyone involved
of the operation.
The only person blocking his way was the stout neighbouring neighbourhood officer Zhenya.
district. The big dog crawled between his legs and rushed into the
the flat.
However, Zhenya, out of surprise, sat on Jack's back. And so they
drove into the joint. The policeman, Zhenya, waving his service weapon and
and uttering frantic profanities, riding on the fearless Jack.
Batya says he's never seen a particularly
dangerous men before. Not even the handcuffs came in handy.
http://www.anekdot.ru/an/an1106/o110610;10.html
And it's raining in Perm.