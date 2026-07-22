Interesting and Humour - page 1383

New comment
 
Some are very nice and some are just plain cheesyhttp://www.adme.ru/oblozhki/alternativnye-oblozhki-lolity-542605/
 

On Gismeteo, the weather in Nikolaev shows 34 degrees, while the thermometer outside the window shows 42 degrees in the shade.

A neighbour looking at the thermometer was horrified: 42 in the shade, but how many degrees is it in the sun?

I replied that it is 6 million degrees!!!

He didn't get the humour and took offence.

I wonder if everyone's sense of humor dulls in heat, or am I the only one who doesn't want to work? :)

[Deleted]  
Mischek:
Some are very nice and some are just plain dirtyhttp://www.adme.ru/oblozhki/alternativnye-oblozhki-lolity-542605/
What a rich imagination people have).
[Deleted]  
Urain:

I wonder if it's the heat that dulls everyone's sense of humour, or am I the only one who doesn't feel like working?:)

I don't feel like working at all. I just want money. ))))
 
Urain:

On Gismeteo, the weather in Nikolaev shows 34 degrees, while the thermometer outside the window shows 42 degrees in the shade.

A neighbour looking at the thermometer was horrified: 42 in the shade, but how many degrees is it in the sun?

I replied that it is 6 million degrees!!!

He didn't get the humour and took offence.

I wonder if everyone's sense of humor dulls in heat, or am I the only one who doesn't want to work? :)

It wasn't 42 today.
 
Urain:

On Gismeteo, the weather in Nikolaev shows 34 degrees, while the thermometer outside the window shows 42 degrees in the shade.

A neighbour looking at the thermometer was horrified: 42 in the shade, but how many degrees is it in the sun?

I replied that it is 6 million degrees!!!

He didn't get the humour and took offence.

I wonder if everyone's sense of humor dulls in the heat, or am I the only one who doesn't want to work? :)

That reminds me, today on the bash.

xxx: And then the sun becomes a red giant...
yyyy: Get fat!
xxx: And don't eat after 6 billion years!

 
Mischek:
Some are very nice and some are just plain cheesyhttp://www.adme.ru/oblozhki/alternativnye-oblozhki-lolity-542605/

Nearby there are alternative book covers

lovely :)


 
FAQ:
It wasn't 42 today.
I have an enclosed courtyard so the breeze doesn't blow :) on the sunny side (just lovely in winter). It's beautiful, but it's a bit stuffy in the summer.
 
Urain:
I have an enclosed courtyard so that the breeze does not blow :) on the sunny side (just a beauty in winter). It's beautiful, but it's a bit stuffy in the summer.

Well then, of course ((( But it felt hotter yesterday.

You should check out my Skype, I'll send you a client.

[Deleted]  

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed inserting radio-frequency tags into car licence plates to track motorists.

I don't quite understand this idea. Unless, of course, it is to organise a state enterprise and a state order for the next good man.

1...137613771378137913801381138213831384138513861387138813891390...4979
New comment