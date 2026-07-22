Interesting and Humour - page 1383
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On Gismeteo, the weather in Nikolaev shows 34 degrees, while the thermometer outside the window shows 42 degrees in the shade.
A neighbour looking at the thermometer was horrified: 42 in the shade, but how many degrees is it in the sun?
I replied that it is 6 million degrees!!!
He didn't get the humour and took offence.
I wonder if everyone's sense of humor dulls in heat, or am I the only one who doesn't want to work? :)
Some are very nice and some are just plain dirtyhttp://www.adme.ru/oblozhki/alternativnye-oblozhki-lolity-542605/
I wonder if it's the heat that dulls everyone's sense of humour, or am I the only one who doesn't feel like working?:)
On Gismeteo, the weather in Nikolaev shows 34 degrees, while the thermometer outside the window shows 42 degrees in the shade.
A neighbour looking at the thermometer was horrified: 42 in the shade, but how many degrees is it in the sun?
I replied that it is 6 million degrees!!!
He didn't get the humour and took offence.
I wonder if everyone's sense of humor dulls in heat, or am I the only one who doesn't want to work? :)
On Gismeteo, the weather in Nikolaev shows 34 degrees, while the thermometer outside the window shows 42 degrees in the shade.
A neighbour looking at the thermometer was horrified: 42 in the shade, but how many degrees is it in the sun?
I replied that it is 6 million degrees!!!
He didn't get the humour and took offence.
I wonder if everyone's sense of humor dulls in the heat, or am I the only one who doesn't want to work? :)
That reminds me, today on the bash.
xxx: And then the sun becomes a red giant...
yyyy: Get fat!
xxx: And don't eat after 6 billion years!
Some are very nice and some are just plain cheesyhttp://www.adme.ru/oblozhki/alternativnye-oblozhki-lolity-542605/
Nearby there are alternative book covers
lovely :)
It wasn't 42 today.
I have an enclosed courtyard so that the breeze does not blow :) on the sunny side (just a beauty in winter). It's beautiful, but it's a bit stuffy in the summer.
Well then, of course ((( But it felt hotter yesterday.
You should check out my Skype, I'll send you a client.
The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed inserting radio-frequency tags into car licence plates to track motorists.
I don't quite understand this idea. Unless, of course, it is to organise a state enterprise and a state order for the next good man.