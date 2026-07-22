Interesting and Humour - page 4154
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You don't know what kind of inspection I'm doing, I'm a diptych. Man's got pets living in 8-stars. I need 20. I can tell you're inexperienced. Don't worry, you'll grow up, we'll guide you where you need to go, we'll anoint you where you need to go.
Oh fuck... that's the first thing you should say... you owe 51% of gazprom
(We've had enough of that.)
I've had it))
Help will definitely be needed, given the pirouettes of the crypto lately ))))
There is only one forbidding sign on Russian roads. It is a striped concrete block. All other signs are warning signs.
***
Do you want to smile? Call the MTS helpdesk and when asked how to address you, say: "My Lady/My Lord". The operator will be slightly shocked, but the fear of losing your job will overpower the voice of reason...))
Who wants one?
gold at least?
Is it just me or is there something wrong with the kid's thumb on his right hand? )
Is it just me or is there something wrong with the kid's thumb on his right hand? )
It's just that he has two left hands and no right hand.
Is it just me or is there something wrong with the kid's thumb on his right hand? )
When you meet a boar, it's not as if it's going to twist.