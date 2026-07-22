Interesting and Humour - page 1358
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The visuals are astonishing. Deeper and deeper into the brain... deeper and deeper...
On the day of the Baptism of Russia, priests bathe in fountains, ask "in which temple did you serve?!" and smash censers over their heads.
Urgently sell real estate in Russia and buy in Ukraine. Now the exchange is profitable, and after the implementation of the prophecy, the reverse will be profitable (if of course one wants it).
In Russia (as well as in Ukraine) there is such a stratification that only oligarchs will feel bad, a simple man will not feel it, I think on the contrary, the economy will get better, you will get rid of gas needles, start drinking your milk and support domestic producers.
There is a chart there saying that the national budget is heavily tied to gas. If revenues drop, it will be harder to steal, and the government will not take grandmothers' pensions. They will reduce the number of hangers-on, that is all.
There used to be this fascinating document
What's the joke here?
Probably in the 'properly placed' accent in the wordeggs.
It's funny inside the box)
Trustwave SpiderLabs discovered the vulnerability in the toilets quite some time ago, but experts did not publish details of the breach while trying to contact the manufacturer. As the developer of the device, Lixil in Japan, did not respond to the warnings, they decided to publish details of the vulnerability.
The Satis toilets are controlled using the Android app My Satis, which transmits commands to the device via Bluetooth. However, the app appears to have a default pincode, "0000″, which cannot be changed. Knowing this feature, it is possible to hijack the control of any Satis smart toilet within reach of the Bluetooth signal.
An intruder can flush the toilet without the owner's permission. He can also remotely activate the fan, turn on the music and so on.
It is not yet clear how the owners of miracle toilets for 4.5 thousand dollars can keep themselves safe. Lixil has not yet responded to the information that has been revealed.
Employees of Humboldt University in Berlin have proved that eating lunch in the office is useful for maintaining mental alertness throughout the working day, the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper reports.
The German researchers conducted an experiment involving two groups of office workers: one had a snack at their desk and the other had lunch in a café. The participants of the latter had a decrease in concentration in the second half of the day. Their brains were no longer able to solve problems and analyse mistakes with the same vigour. But those who never left the office were more productive, optimistic and stress-resistant.
Specialists said that the decision where to take a break should depend on the workplace and the goals of the company. Lunch in a café has a relaxing effect and slows down mental processes. It is unacceptable for a job in which mindfulness is important. But if the work involves a collective, creative activity, a little rest is useful.
Read more: http://top.rbc.ru/health/05/08/2013/868853.shtml