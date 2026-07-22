Interesting and Humour - page 3286
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... Scary out there - in the wilds of linguistics.
Scary, really dangerous even https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3286#comment_2739030
in unseremem Kolchos,
und wo sein Traktor pflügt, da ist
die Ernte leicht und groß.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-XXBrherI3Q
Dmitry Maksimov, 25-year-old artist
Инженер по образованию, учился в МАИ, работал в Red Keds и Deluxe Interactive. Пользователям широко известен, в том числе и за пределами Рунета, его проект tebe-interesno — зарисовки, иллюстрации и дизайнерские находки.
"His career started quite spontaneously: Dima bought a tablet ... "
Titian
"The Venus of Urbino was painted in 1538, commissioned by the Duke of Urbino, Guidobaldo II della Rovere.The work is interesting in its different interpretations of a number of symbols depicted on the canvas.
The Venus of Urbino may have been based on Giulia Varano, Guidobaldo's young bride.
Another theory has it that Titian's lover, whom he depicted on at least three canvases, was the model.
It has also been suggested that it may have been Guidobaldo's mother, Eleonora Gonzaga,
which is based on a certain similarity between Titian's portrait of Eleonora and the "nude woman",
The same dog, curled up in a ball, is also depicted on both canvases.
11 paintings by Titian worth seeing at least once in your life https://ria.ru/weekend_art/20130627/829304551.html
Good morning
https://youtu.be/FiPZhKeh_Io
The residents of the Austrian village of Fucking are not about to change the obscene name
Однако агентство Reuters дозвонилось мэру, который, как сообщается, "раздраженно ответил", что ни о каких планах по голосованию ему не известно и он вообще не понимает, откуда такие сведения взялись у СМИ. Вопрос о переименовании деревни в Fuking или даже Fugging сейчас не стоит. Хотя несколько лет назад это действительно обсуждалось - но тогда ничего не вышло.
Newspapers say that the village on the border with Germany is a magnet for tourists, who steal the signs, take photos of themselves against the signs and post them on the internet.
So far, tourists have stolen about 15,000 signs bearing the name of the village. Hundreds of photos of half-naked women in front of these signs have been posted on the internet. Christmas cards with the word Fucking on them are also selling well.The residents of Fucking are, by the way, sharing the same hardships as the inhabitants of Kissing and Petting in Bavaria and Pissen in East Germany.
Residents of the Amur town are asking to ban its "painful to the ears" declension
Nevertheless, even today hundreds of thousands of Russians live in settlements with caricatured or obscene names. The villages of Bukhlovka, Pyankino and Blyadischevo still stand in the Moscow region; Bolshoi and Maloye Lokhovo, Kozly and Moshonka in the Tver region; Deshevki in the Kaluga region; and Koziavkino and Starye Chervy in the Kemerovo region.