Interesting and Humour - page 3286

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Pavel Gotkevitch:
... Scary out there - in the wilds of linguistics.

Scary, really dangerous even https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3286#comment_2739030

Интересное и Юмор
Интересное и Юмор
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Форум трейдеров MQL5.community
 
Mein Bruder ist ein Traktorist
in unseremem Kolchos,
und wo sein Traktor pflügt, da ist
die Ernte leicht und groß.
 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-XXBrherI3Q

10 ВЫМИРАЮЩИХ СТРАН (ШОКИРУЕТ)
10 ВЫМИРАЮЩИХ СТРАН (ШОКИРУЕТ)
  • 2015.12.12
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Самые вымирающие страны. Естественный прирост населения рассчитан как разница показателей рождаемости (количества рождений на 1000 жителей) и смертности (кол...
 

Dmitry Maksimov, 25-year-old artist

Инженер по образованию, учился в МАИ, работал в Red Keds и Deluxe Interactive. Пользователям широко известен, в том числе и за пределами Рунета, его проект tebe-interesno — зарисовки, иллюстрации и дизайнерские находки.

"His career started quite spontaneously: Dima bought a tablet ... "





Вдохновляющие рисунки
Вдохновляющие рисунки
  • 2014.04.28
  • drunk guest
  • drunkguest.com
Хорошие, талантливые и остроумные работы московского цифрового художника Дмитрия Максимова
 

Titian




"The Venus of Urbino was painted in 1538, commissioned by the Duke of Urbino, Guidobaldo II della Rovere.

The work is interesting in its different interpretations of a number of symbols depicted on the canvas.
The Venus of Urbino may have been based on Giulia Varano, Guidobaldo's young bride.
Another theory has it that Titian's lover, whom he depicted on at least three canvases, was the model.
It has also been suggested that it may have been Guidobaldo's mother, Eleonora Gonzaga,
which is based on a certain similarity between Titian's portrait of Eleonora and the "nude woman",

The same dog, curled up in a ball, is also depicted on both canvases.

11 paintings by Titian worth seeing at least once in your life https://ria.ru/weekend_art/20130627/829304551.html

 


Good morning

 

https://youtu.be/FiPZhKeh_Io

САМЫЙ БОЛЬШОЙ В МИРЕ МУДАК - Лучшая социальная реклама (Ellgin)
САМЫЙ БОЛЬШОЙ В МИРЕ МУДАК - Лучшая социальная реклама (Ellgin)
  • 2016.08.17
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Необычная социальная реклама. Даже если ты всю жизнь был самым большим мудаком в мире, у тебя есть шанс это исправить. Реклама и сотрудничество: ellgin@ya.ru...
 

The residents of the Austrian village of Fucking are not about to change the obscene name

Однако агентство Reuters дозвонилось мэру, который, как сообщается, "раздраженно ответил", что ни о каких планах по голосованию ему не известно и он вообще не понимает, откуда такие сведения взялись у СМИ. Вопрос о переименовании деревни в Fuking или даже Fugging сейчас не стоит. Хотя несколько лет назад это действительно обсуждалось - но тогда ничего не вышло.

Newspapers say that the village on the border with Germany is a magnet for tourists, who steal the signs, take photos of themselves against the signs and post them on the internet.

So far, tourists have stolen about 15,000 signs bearing the name of the village. Hundreds of photos of half-naked women in front of these signs have been posted on the internet. Christmas cards with the word Fucking on them are also selling well.

The residents of Fucking are, by the way, sharing the same hardships as the inhabitants of Kissing and Petting in Bavaria and Pissen in East Germany.
Жители австрийской деревни Fucking, несмотря на слухи в СМИ, не собираются менять неприличное название
Жители австрийской деревни Fucking, несмотря на слухи в СМИ, не собираются менять неприличное название
  • realty.newsru.com
Сто четыре жителя австрийской деревушки Фукинг не собираются в ближайшие выходные выносить на голосование вопрос о смене названия. Напомним, топоним в написании латиницей - Fucking - приобретает весьма пикантный смысл. О том, что фукингцы проводят у себя что-то вроде референдума, написала, в частности, газета The Daily Telegraph. Эту новость...
 

Residents of the Amur town are asking to ban its "painful to the ears" declension

"We, the residents, find it very unpleasant when the media write and say "in Skovorodin", "from Skovorodin". It really hurts our ears! We understand that Russian language norms allow us to inflect the name of our town, because all independent parts of speech are inflected. But it sounds very unpleasant! We ask you to add the name of Skovorodino to the list of exceptions and to fix the unified pronunciation and spelling of the word," the petition says. The authors and signatories of the petition call for a legal ban on the legal inflection of the name of the town, which has a population of about 9,000 people.
Жители амурского городка просят запретить его "мучительное для ушей" склонение
Жители амурского городка просят запретить его "мучительное для ушей" склонение
  • realty.newsru.com
Жители небольшого города Сковородино в Амурской области собирают подписи под петицией в Минобрнауки РФ и региональные ведомства с просьбой запретить склонять название их населенного пункта. "Нам, жителям, очень неприятно, когда СМИ пишут и говорят "в Сковородине", "из Сковородина". Это очень режет ухо! Мы понимаем, что нормы русского языка...
 
Russians are fleeing the "uncensored" villages
The first attempt to remove indecent names from the map was made by the Bolsheviks. During Soviet times Ibakovo village in Mordovia was renamed to Nagornaya, Pozdyutki near Moscow was renamed to Raduga, Polskoe Suchkino in Nizhny Novgorod region was renamed to Lipovka, and Cherovka in Smolensk was renamed to Krasnaya Pristan. <br / translate="no">


Nevertheless, even today hundreds of thousands of Russians live in settlements with caricatured or obscene names. The villages of Bukhlovka, Pyankino and Blyadischevo still stand in the Moscow region; Bolshoi and Maloye Lokhovo, Kozly and Moshonka in the Tver region; Deshevki in the Kaluga region; and Koziavkino and Starye Chervy in the Kemerovo region.

Россияне бегут из "нецензурных" деревень: переименовать Блядищево или Лохово мешает бюрократия
  • www.newsru.com
Россияне, которым не посчастливилось родиться в населенных пунктах с нецензурными или просто некрасивыми названиями, нередко бегут с малой родины в более "приличные" места. Неблагозвучное название поселка или улицы вызывает у жителей заниженную самооценку и порождает комплексы, указывают психологи. Но из-за пробелов в законодательстве и...
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