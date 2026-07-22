Interesting and Humour - page 4599

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How to properly lift a bucket up to the fourth floor


 
Vitaly Murlenko:

How to properly lift a bucket up to the fourth floor


Death row workers, not construction workers. There must be a critical shortage of them - half of them were killed a long time ago)

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Suicide bombers, not construction workers. There must be a critical shortage - half of them were killed a long time ago)

I don't agree - everything is very clear and to the point. If the hands do not break off, then the counterweight will go up and away. You can see that they have mastered the technique - it's about as smart as a mortar mixer, they use hoes instead of spades... :-)
 

Useful knot. Alas, forgot the name :(


 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Suicide bombers, not construction workers. There must be a critical shortage - half of them were killed a long time ago)

He jumps from about 10 meters, if the mass of the bucket with the cargo is ~15kg, and the mass of the builder is ~60kg, then the fall acceleration is ~0.6*g. Respectively the speed of landing is ~11m/s. Of course, the velocity is not small, but you can see that he moves down the slope of the sand pile.

 
Vitaly Murlenko:

How to properly lift a bucket up to the fourth floor

Bidstrup's comic strip comes to mind

barrel

 

There are still horses like that. And in general, there are many videos on the subject and many tragedies


 
sibirqk:

If the mass of the bucket with the load is ~15kg, and the mass of the builder is ~60kg, then the fall acceleration is ~0.6*g. Respectively, velocity at landing is ~11m/s. Of course, velocity is not small, but you can see that he moves down the slope of the sand pile when he lands.

There's also friction in the block at the top. It is possible to descend without a bucket at all. But it is risky, because the initial jerk also depends on the friction errors in the block.

 

In France, a tree grew through a car.

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