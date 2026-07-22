Interesting and Humour - page 3591
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Lep is no longer the same ...
You don't have to pay for new ideas now - they come for free :)
Used for the sake of the name, it's OK)))
What a troll)))
...
- ...when he sells it...
- he needs a cow like that himself...
- i want one too...
- a hair shirt for hire...