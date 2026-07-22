Interesting and Humour - page 3591

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Vitalie Postolache:
))
 

Lep is no longer the same ...

 
 
 
.
Первый летающий автомобиль (на самом деле, гирокоптер) поступил в продажу
Первый летающий автомобиль (на самом деле, гирокоптер) поступил в продажу
  • 2017.02.14
  • Даниил Александров
  • medialeaks.ru
Автомобиль Liberty компании PAL-V официально стал первым серийным автомобилем, который может летать. Всего в продажу поступят 90 штук, а стоимость одной машины — 499 тысяч евро. Базовая версия аэромобиля Liberty Sport стоит 299 тысяч евро, а более продвинутая Pioneer Edition обойдётся в 499 тысяч евро. Сейчас компания PAL-V начала принимать...
 

You don't have to pay for new ideas now - they come for free :)

Apple показала трейлер собственного реалити-шоу
Apple показала трейлер собственного реалити-шоу
  • 2017.02.14
  • Владимир Лещёв
  • life.ru
Шоу должно стать эксклюзивом для стримингового сервиса Apple Music. В судейский состав программы войдут предприниматель Гэри Вайнерчук, бывший участник группы Eyed Peas will.i.am, а также актрисы Гвинет Пэлтроу и Джессика Альба. Задача...
 
 

Used for the sake of the name, it's OK)))

 

What a troll)))

 
...metaquotes class, victoria's secrets class...
...
- ...when he sells it...
- he needs a cow like that himself...
- i want one too...
- a hair shirt for hire...
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