Interesting and Humour - page 4931

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Renat Akhtyamov #:
Every woman wants to be beautiful and attractive. But a beautiful woman will only feel beautiful if men tell her so.

A woman's ears often let her down.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:
.

Yes, the mona is no longer the same, time has spared no one...


 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

I advise you to take a look. Maths. Start watching at approximately 1:11:00. How unique algorithms we don't use from the capabilities of the human mind.


How can one be so naive? 😁

This laughable show for illiterate villagers has long been debunked and more than once... And there was an article on hubra about this "great mathematician"...

Can't help noting of course that some ability he has to do tricks.

 
And overall this is a very telling case of how a lack of education and basic common sense leads uneducated people to believe in myths about superpowers, unique algorithms, subconscious capabilities, etc... 🤣
 
transcendreamer #:

How can you be so naive? 😁

This ridiculous show for illiterate villagers has long been debunked and more than once... And there was an article on hubra about this "great mathematician"...

Can't help noting of course that some ability he has to do tricks.

..

Very good at treating brain tumours.

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

..


 
a007 #:

The man reported an invention. Can you guess from the handwriting who it is?

The formula?

 
Denis Sartakov #:

Yes, the mona is no longer the same, time has spared no one...


(Sighs) Well played .... eyebrows)))
 

Flats with sea views for sale at low cost. First line. Beach - everywhere

Severodvinsk


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