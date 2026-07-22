Interesting and Humour - page 1747
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What, it didn't stick? I've got it. Give me my slippers!
Don't wake the bear in winter
...Anthony Kennon, who was delivering orders to the town of Lattimore, saw a toy - a teddy bear - in the middle of the road. The man stopped and decided to take the toy.
"I thought it was very strange to see him sitting in the middle of the road. When I picked up the bear, something like a container fell out of it," said Kennon.
The man picked up the find and drove with it to a relative's house, where he decided to investigate.
The courier dialed the 911 emergency number, informing authorities of the find. The officers arrived and said it was an improvised explosive device and evacuated the house.
Ask your cat about the slippers.
He put his toys in there. He robbed the cat of his pantry. Give it back.
Yes, he is. Get the cat by the tail. Go to the door and open it. Throw the tail over the door on top. Close the door.
Now listen to the source, how it really happened, how it pissed, how it hid...
Yes, he is. Get the cat by the tail. Go to the door and open it. Throw the tail over the door on top. Close the door.
Now listen to the source, how it really happened, how it pissed, how it hid...
He was yelling "yo-o-o-!!!!.
"Yo" is very bad. It means he's planning to kill you.
Check it out just in case.
"Yo" is very bad. It means he's planning to kill you.
Check it out just in case.
While I was reading, he brought me a dead hedgehog. Man, why would he do that, huh?
Distracting beast.
But you finish reading, I think we're losing you.
Distracting beast.
But you finish it, I think we're losing you.