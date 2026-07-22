Interesting and Humour - page 4750

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Andrey Dik:
you're a dickhead, Petya.
No, definitely not that. ))))) I'm smart enough to respond nicely. )))))
 
Реter Konow:
Mysterious topic was)))))))
Peter, were you trying to make me look like a laughing stock? You failed. You showed a man who has a tough stance, which I am. And then, while not yet a moderator, I could have shown it.
What's wrong?
 
I deleted the pioneer leader - this is the wrong forum.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
Peter, were you trying to make a fool of me? You failed. You showed a man with a tough stance, which I am. And then, even though I wasn't a moderator, I was able to show it.
What's wrong with that?
Yeah. Tough stance, but can I smile? )))))
 

Can I get one of those?


 

call it what you like !


 
Andrey Dik:

...

at the time of the fish trade...

Well... fish is an oversight))

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Good :) So I lived in the elite USSR ;) We had everything for our wants.

The reason might be the ZATO of state importance. But we used to go to Krasnoyarsk to buy prefabricated models made of plastics from GDR; there was an abundance of them in Detskiy Mir, while here we had only Soviet-made models, which were unsinkable... Also, my parents used to bring them back from business trips - from Moscow and St. Petersburg (they used to spend several days there on their way to work).

We had a godsend for everything that we devised, and we assembled it under his guidance. By ourselves, with our own hands. And he actively helped and guided us, and bought everything we needed - from materials to radio control units. Moreover, it was very difficult to get a radio control permit for a closed city - the radio signals were quickly located and a patrol came. Naturally, he had all the permits. But you couldn't do it without one. But when Boris Yakovlevich used to go to the region in his Zaporozhets car to collect new materials, we unpacked our planes and ran to the court to drive the plane in circles. Then we'd get our asses kicked, but we'd do it all over again. He was a good man. Gone to Israel in the '90s... Too bad. I found out after the army...

In spring we have corded model competitions, people from the Czech Republic, Hungary come to a small town. For a couple of days you can hear the sound of the saw from the stadium all over the neighbourhood. No current this year. And the club closed in 2006 (the premises were taken away, the kids went).
26 or 45?
 

.

 

someone has been stuck with 30 quid in two days for almost a month...


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