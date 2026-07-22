Interesting and Humour - page 740
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it is almost the same in Ukraine, only the schedules are smaller.
The soldiers say they'd love to help, but the rules of the game say we're already dead.
The rules of the game say we are already dead and have no right to help anybody.
- Great - says the officer, turning to the driver. - Put a couple of these corpses under the wheels as supports.
RUSSIAN OPERATING SYSTEM
Scary graphics are hardly more than 50% of the total area. And here it's proposed to leave the cigarette makers a good 10 per cent...
As long as you know what you're getting.
You might get a Prima instead of a Kent).
Australia has introduced a common design for cigarette packaging
As long as you know what you're getting.
You might get a Prima instead of a Kent.)
:-)
sergeev:what do you mean?
I meant that in the Beginning there was only text, now together with pictures - 50% of the pack,
I think in the near future the whole tutu will be sketched out.
SZZ fans of fumophilia will now be more interesting to buy cigarettes.