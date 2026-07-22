Interesting and Humour - page 2920
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Pork sausages are excluded from German catering menus so as not to offend refugees.
Task:
Calculate the rotation speed of Hitler in the coffin
The Queen of Spades
I watched Haute Couture Week on TV and realised I was dressing my husband wrong.
I got a manicure, a pedicure, waxing, waxing all over, bought handcuffs,
I'm getting ready to celebrate March 8th, and I'm gonna handcuff my husband to the radiator so he doesn't have to celebrate.