Interesting and Humour - page 2037

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listen to the new forum rules

 
 
 

dru

 
MetaDriver:


but still stability is radically hindered by the eternal problem of distinguishing between a flat and a trend ... ))


There is no such problem.

Imagine that you are climbing to the top. You cannot see it and you do not know how much further you will climb. You are too close to the top to see it.

Now imagine that I am at base camp far behind you, watching both you and the summit (as it seems to me).

Is it helpful to know exactly where I am?

 
tara:

There is no such problem.

Imagine you are climbing to the top. You can't see it and you don't know how much further you have to climb. You're too close to the summit to see it.

Now imagine that I am at base camp far behind you, watching both you and the summit (as it seems to me).

Is it helpful to know exactly where I am?

Of course . To hit you with a rock from above, you need coordinates.

At least flash your torch.

 
Mischek:

Of course. To hit you with a rock from above, you need coordinates.

At least flash your torch.

Mishek, I take the point. Interesting and humorous.
 
tara:
Mishek, comment accepted. Interesting and humorous.
There was no remark. You took something else.
 
artmedia70:

Freedom for prisoners, prisoners of conscience and regime

 
Continuing to take for your health in the New Year.
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